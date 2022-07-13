Disney pledged to help its Florida employees but donated to the same Governor that wants to ban abortion

Victor

Companies like Disney have pledged to help its Florida employees travel for reproductive medical care yet helped fund campaign elections for Republican governors such as DeSantis, who want to ban abortion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iwfI0_0gdS7SFW00
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Matt Johnson / Flickr

Like Amazon, Netflix and AT&T, Disney is another company that has pledged to assist its employees in Florida in travel to states that can assist them with access to reproductive medical care.

These companies will cover travel costs for employees who need care that isn’t available where they live, and Florida happens to be one of those states where Disney has thousands of employees.

However, the same company helped Florida's Ron DeSantis with political contributions back when the Governor had his eyes on running the state, and this was before Roe V. Wade.

Another factor is that the same Governor is up for re-election and is touted as a possible candidate to challenge Democratic Presidential leader Joe Biden in 2024.

It is a common Corporate Social Investment for companies to make political donations and also happens to be legal. However, for companies like Disney with Governor DeSantis, it seems like this will not be happening anymore.

This is due to the war that has been brewing for a while between the multinational conglomerate and Governor DeSantis due to the State Bill that the Governor's administration signed.

After depriving Disney of its special governing powers, Governor DeSantis said the state should take over the administration body that has overseen the entertainment company's Orlando-area theme parks for the past 50 years.

While lawmakers debated the bill, Governor DeSantis remained steadfast in his support for the legislation, which even led to the company pausing political donations across the state.

Now it seems like corporate titans such as Disney and Amazon the most, who backed Republicans in states where access will be restricted, are pledging to help their employees with travel benefits.

Several publications have reported on this, seeing as more than half of the U.S. states have banned or are expected to ban or severely limit abortion, and all of these states are led by Republican leaders.

# Ron DeSantis# Disney# Legislature# Elections# Abortion

Comments / 73

