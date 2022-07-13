Democrats denounce Governor Abbott's border control proclamation, calls it a 'publicity stunt'

Governor Abbott's border control proclamation that led to the state spending billions of dollars has been described as a publicity stunt by democrats.

Democratic members in Texas have quantified the border control proclamation called "Operation Lone Star" as a "publicity stunt" by the Republicans to attempt to win more votes, reports have alluded.

The move has heavily been described as another ticket by the Republications to try to get Governor Greg Abbott re-elected for the third time.

When signing the border control proclamation into power, the Governor justified the measure as necessary to prevent the crossing of drugs and undocumented migrants.

He said the reason behind this move was because "the Biden administration wasn't doing its job on the border," and he has since remained firm on this move.

In January, Governor Abbott renewed this border security disaster proclamation, which he signed into power in May 2021, and with that, he placed this $2 billion mission in place to "stop" drugs and undocumented immigrants from crossing the Mexican border into Texas

Almost a year later, in April 2022, the Governor tasked his Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to begin transporting illegal immigrants released from federal custody in Texas to Washington, D.C. and other locations, The Texas Tribune reported.

Several political leaders questioned whether this plan by Governor Abbott would materialise or not, and the Biden Administration called it a publicity stunt.

However, after being heavily critiqued for this, Governor Abbott's office released a statement saying the transportation would have to be voluntary, a different tone than the one he belted at an earlier press conference.

Fast forward to recently, the Texas Governor has embarked on a new mission that will see him return "illegal immigrants" to the border, as that would help "stop the cartels who have become emboldened by President Biden's open border policies," says Governor Abbott.

This move has again been slammed by several democratic members on social media, and some have continued to say that he is going after foreign nations that want to move to the United States, including those who have been around illegally, due to his moves being limited.

This is because immigration law enforcement falls under the jurisdiction of the federal government, and as such, Governor Abbott cannot deport anyone, only the federal government can do that.

