Biden cannot legally reinstate the constitutional right to abortion, but he'll take steps to protect abortion access

President Joe Biden cannot legally reinstate the constitutional right to abortion. However, he will be taking steps aimed at protecting access to abortion.

U.S. President Joe Biden. Samuel Corum / AFP

United States President Joe Biden cannot legally reinstate the constitutional right to abortion following the Rue V. Wade judgment, a landmark ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion almost 50 years ago.

The judgment being overturned led to several Republican-led states imposing restrictions on the procedure, according to a report, with many governors priding themselves in being "pro-life".

As such, President Biden signed an executive order on Friday that aims to protect access to abortion medical procedures and contraception, a White House press briefing has shown.

This is because the president cannot legally reinstate the constitutional right to abortion, and democrats lack the 60 votes in the senate necessary to Codify Roe V. Wade into law, which would restore abortion rights at the federal level.

A White House factsheet has shown that the Biden Administration will direct the Department of Health and Human Services to protect and expand access to abortion care, including federally approved abortion medication abortion.

According to an explainer by the Wall Street Journal, the judgment by the Supreme Court meant that many people will now have to travel outside their home states to obtain an abortion in cases where their States are "pro-life".

The ruling now allows each state to decide whether to restrict or ban abortion, and based on recent reports, and more Republican-led states seem to be banning it.

One user shared on Twitter that the next president can remove this executive order that President Biden is signing, and as such, Congress needs to make a law so it will be final.

As limited as they are, these actions that have been outlined by Biden are reportedly intended to mitigate some of the potential penalties that women seeking abortion may face as a result of the ruling.