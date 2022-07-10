Abortion remains legal in Massachusetts, and Governor Baker believes this will be good for the state's economy

Victor

Governor Baker believes abortion laws in Massachusetts could be good for growing the economy of the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11kdWc_0gaJZQnt00
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker.POOL / AFP

In Massachusetts, abortion is legal up to 24 weeks and post that, it can only be performed if a doctor believes it is necessary to save the mother's life, health or because of a fatal fetal abnormality.

Another key factor is that medical personnel have the legal right to refuse to participate in abortions for moral or religious reasons without facing repercussions from their employers.

State Governor Charlie Baker believes this could draw business to the state, which will benefit the economy as more corporations could be keen on bringing their business there; he said this during his first public event.

During a Q&A, the governor said:

There may, in fact, be a big opportunity here for Massachusetts to encourage some employers to either come here or expand their footprint here because we are a state that takes this issue seriously, and we'll be there for their employees when they need those kinds of reproductive services and supports".

Governor Baker and his administration being pro-abortion laws can be proven by an executive order that he issued hours after the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade.

This order is aimed at protecting women's access to reproductive health care services in Massachusetts, regardless of where they live.

Now a bill shielding abortion care providers and those seeking reproductive health care in Massachusetts could be sent to Governor Baker soon.

This protection also includes criminal lawsuits from states such as Texas, where certain reproductive health services are prohibited.

