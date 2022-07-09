School principal says LA homeless encampments expose pupils to 'unsafe, unsanitary conditions,' wants them banned

A Los Angeles school principal says homeless encampments across the city expose students to unsafe and unsanitary conditions and wants them banned.

Tents housing the homeless in downtown Los Angeles, California. Frederic J. Brown / AFP

A school principal has told the City Council that homeless encampments across Los Angeles, California, expose students to "unsafe, unsanitary conditions.''

The principal said this at a meeting that was repeatedly disrupted by audience yelling when the City Council tentatively approved an ordinance banning homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers.

The Los Angeles City Council seem keen on having all homeless encampments that are near schools to be banned, a report has alleged.

However, a law exists that protects the public right of way within 500 feet of "sensitive'' facilities such as schools, daycare facilities, parks and libraries, according to the city's fact sheet.

It is the Municipal Code 41.18 that prohibits sitting, sleeping, lying or otherwise obstructing the public right of way in several areas of the city.

This law basically regulates the location of homeless encampments across the city, but only if each specific location is designated by the council for enforcement.

For example, the prohibition applies to the following:

Areas that are within 2 feet of any fire hydrant or fire plug.

If they are within 5 feet of any operational or utilizable entrance or exit, even with a street, including bike paths.

Camps are also prohibited within 10 feet of a loading dock or driveway.

Another reason why in a manner that interferes with any activity for which the city has issued a permit.

If the camps restrict accessible passage as required by the Americans with Disabilities Act

One attendee who is opposing this said it would not fix the homeless issue and that it is only about aesthetics, NBC LA has reported.

Another added that this will move the homeless around and that "Making it less visible doesn't make it go away.''

The vote on the matter was unanimous, and this will return to the City Council for a second vote on July 27, following the council's summer recess.