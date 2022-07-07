About 84% of Texas Republicans say they would back Governor Abbott for another term as Governor

At least 84% of Republicans across Texas said they would back Governor Abbott for another term -- which would be his third -- as Governor, a recent poll has shown.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Casino Connection / Flickr

Governor Greg Abbott has garnered an 84% figure of Republicans who said they would back him as the Governor of Texas for a third term, according to a University of Texas-Texas Projects Politics Project Poll.

The same poll went on to survey independent voters and found that 33% of them would choose him, as opposed to his opponent in the race, Beto O'Rourke.

This also puts Governor Abbott in the lead, given that the overall results of the poll place him on a 45% lead, while O'Rourke was behind him with 39%.

Abbott Leads O'Rourke in Texas Governor Race. However, his second reign has been marred by the Covid-19 pandemic controversy, vaccine mandates, abortion laws, migrants policy and the recent deadly school shooting.

Governor DeSantis will likely get re-elected, seeing as he is easily one of the most "influential" Governor among Republicans across the United States, right up there with Governor Ron DeSantis.

The Texas Governor has also expressed on numerous occasions that he will be interested in seeking a third term in office this year -- even the GOP gave him a nod -- and even began his campaign back in 2021 with donations.

He will be entering the general election with more than $50 million to spend, a formidable campaign account that ranks among the largest of any governor in the country.

The Governor is running for a third term and has former President Donald Trump’s endorsement - despite the former president's allies sharing a different view over this seal of approval.