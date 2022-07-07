Governor DeSantis is going after 'politicized' courses & may amend how professors are hired in Florida

Higher education courses that are "politicized" are being eye-balled by Governor DeSantis, and the current way professors are hired may change.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has embarked on a new challenge that could potentially see the entire Florida coursework be reviewed, not just for school but at the tertiary level as well.

The Governor wants to put trustees in charge of faculty hiring, a report by Times Higher Education has alleged.

This would mean much more excessive academic restraint and some sort of control among Florida universities.

Governor DeSantis is waging this battle against politicized courses, and he is also considering major changes in how professors are hired across the state.

On March 25, 2022, Governor DeSantis signed HB 1467, which Requires Curriculum Transparency across Florida, based on a statement that was released by his office.

This bill requires school districts to be open about their instructional materials selection, including library and reading materials.

The same bill was heavily critiqued by the democrats and slammed by lawmakers, despite the Republican leader arguing that this is to protect kids and support parents.

A column written by Stel W. Kight has highlighted how school boards across different Florida counties have become ground zero for political fights.

Another report by MSNBC had Educators warning that the new curriculum by Governor DeSantis was fiddled with propaganda, following a training workshop that most educators had to take.

