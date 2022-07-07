Columnist calls out democrats for not fixing NYC homelessness issue, says federal government has tools to mitigate this

A New York columnist has called out Democrats for not fixing New York City's housing situation, which has exacerbated the homeless situation that the city is currently facing.

Homeless tents in New York City. Stephanie Keith / AFP

Journalist and Novelist Ross Barkan has called out the democrats, including the federal government, for not 'caring' about New York City's homeless situation in a column published by the New York Mag.

He said that local governments are becoming increasingly aware of the critical need to increase the housing supply, which has led to more people finding themselves homeless.

While making his point, he highlighted how the federal government has access to resources and tools that can be used as some sort of a stepping stone to somehow mitigate the issue from getting out of control.

In his column, essayist Barkan said:

State governments have done little to address surging rents ... The federal government, better equipped to save tenants, can do far more in the coming months and years"

Barkhan said the most feasible way for President Joe Biden's Administration and Congress to assist renters in the short term is to increase the availability of Section 8 vouchers significantly.

He added that the housing assistance initiative for low-income households is a successful program with a long waiting list.

Back in February, New York City Mayor Adams unveiled a new subway safety strategy to combat the city's rising crime and homelessness in a report by CBS.

This then led to a report from KCRW that said, given the current estimated figures, and New York City potentially has more homeless persons than the whole county of Los Angeles.

Even worse, rental and property blogs highlight how expensive and unaffordable the rental market is in New York.