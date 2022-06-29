TikTokers are offering refuge to women seeking abortions following Roe V. Wade being overturned

There have been TikTokers that are offering refuge to women who are seeking abortions outside their home states internationally following the Supreme Court's judgment to overturn Roe V. Wade.

Screengrab of some TikToks offering refuge to women seeking an abortion. TikTok

Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, TikTokers have been offering refuge to American women seeking abortions outside their home states.

Roe V Wade, 410 United States (U.S.) 113, was a landmark decision of the U.S. Supreme Court -- in 1973 -- in which the Court ruled that the Constitution of the United States generally protects a pregnant woman's liberty to choose to have an abortion.

According to an initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito and circulated within the Court, the Supreme Court voted to overturn this landmark decision.

The ruling, as written earlier this year, would have the immediate effect of ending a half-century guarantee of federal constitutional protection of abortion rights and allowing each state to decide whether to restrict or ban abortion.

This judgment means that many people will now have to travel outside their home states to obtain an abortion in cases where their States are "pro-life," according to an explainer by the Wall Street Journal.

As a result, many have taken to TikTok to offer places to stay for anyone needing one while seeking an abortion.

These offers are frequently disguised as invitations to camping or sightseeing trips based on videos that were shared on the popular social media platform.

One TikToker user, @sourpatchgenxkid3.5, has offered to take women in need wherever they need to go should she get a request.

In her video, she wrote:

Camping" is now illegal in Missouri, but I [get] 42mpg and will take you anywhere you need to go 'camp' and stay with you during recovery".

The word "camping" was used as a mask to avoid triggering the app's algorithm and not be found doing anything against the law.

While most users on the platform were grateful for the video invites, many said they were "crying" over them because of how empowering they were.