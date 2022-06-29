L.A. Homeless were removed from their camps to clear space for the arrival of World Leaders for Summit of Americas

Victor

The homeless people in Los Angeles were removed from their camps last week to clear roads and make space for the arrival of the World Leaders for the Summit of the Americas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MczMZ_0gQ2rRH800
A picture depicting homelessness in Los Angeles, California.Frederic J Brown / AFP

Homeless people in Los Angeles, California, found their camp tents removed from the streets across South Park, which happens to be a downtown neighborhood district that is home to luxury hotels, L.A. Live and restaurants.

The decision behind this was reportedly aimed at creating more clear space, as well as freeing the roads and sidewalks for the arrival of the World Leaders.

During the week of the 6 to 10 June, the 9th Summit of the Americas was hosted at the Los Angeles Convention Center, with high-profile figures from the North, South and Central America and the Caribbean in attendance.

As a way to heighten security measures and implement proper street closures, homeless encampments in nearby freeway underpasses were removed.

Commander Billy Brockway Jr., who happens to be the L.A. Police Department's homeless coordinator mentioned that the department assisted in encampment cleanups near summit locations before this week's events.

In his words, he said:

The mayor's office and City Council leaders directed multiple city cleanup operations in the area.

He added that before the summit, the California Department of Transportation and the California Highway Patrol oversaw their encampment cleanups in areas under their jurisdiction.

Brockway Jr pointed out that he was unaware of any LAPD officers issuing citations or making arrests in connection with the summit-related cleanups.

People deliberated their views on social media, saying that all the leaders from nations coming for the summit also have homelessness in their countries.

While some argue that the city was ruined by its political leadership, some said that the nation should not be lying to the world about the state of the "chronic homeless crisis" that L.A. is currently facing.

Do you think the city did well by cleaning up and hiding how bad homelessness had gotten in L.A.?

