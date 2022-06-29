Governor hopeful says only Texas can avoid deadly shootings is by voting Abbott out of the office

Beto O'Rourke, Texas' Governor hopeful, has said that the only way the state can avoid experiencing any deadly shootings in the future is by voting current Governor Abbott out of the office.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke. Sergio Flores / AFP

Governor candidate Beto O'Rourke took to the internet to have his say on the deadly shootings that Texas has experienced throughout history.

When he deliberated his views, he denounced all deadly shootings that the United States (U.S.) has experienced over the years.

He pointed out that of the 30 massive ones that took place throughout the course of history, four of them happened in Texas, and a report from Texas Tribune says 8 deadly ones happened in the last 13 years.

Candidate hopeful Beto highlighted that the only way Governor Abbott responded to such tragedies was by allowing another one to happen.

Beto added that the only state residents could respond to this by voting Governor Abbott out and preventing something like this from happening in the future.

The sudden infest of discussions surrounding deadly shootings came after Texas experienced a tragic school shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Authorities in Texas have come under fire for their response to the shooting and their public accounts of what happened that day.

All of these include statements, details, and narratives that officials later amended, revised, or withdrew entirely -- making Governor Abbott not the only person getting criticized.

Police Chief Pete Arredondo of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District said there were also multiple injuries from a "mass casualty incident" at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

He added that the gunman is believed to have acted alone and is dead, despite earlier reports of him being taken into custody.