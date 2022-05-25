At least 27 school shootings have taken place so far this year in the United States

The Texas shooting that left 14 students dead and a teacher makes it the 27th school shooting incident to have occurred in the United States this year.

Crime scene tape at a school in Texas. Scott Olson / Getty Images: AFP

It has only been five months into the year, and the United States has registered at least 27 incidents of mass school shootings.

The recent incident took place at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, where 14 students and a teacher were killed by an 18-year-old boy.

At least several children are believed to have been hospitalized, and the gunman is reportedly dead as well.

This incident also comes just ten days after a shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York, which killed ten people.

According to the database of Education Week, there have been 118 mass shooting incidents since a database tasked with tracking school shootings was established back in 2018.

The organization reportedly keeps track of shootings in which a firearm was discharged and any person (other than the suspect) received a bullet wound resulting from the incident.

From the 26 other school shootings that occurred, the injuries and fatalities reported are as follows:

Forty people are believed to have been wounded

Five pupils were killed

While one staff member was killed as well

Tuesday's incident adds 12 more people, including one teacher

Guns are the leading cause of death among American children and teens, according to research by Sandy Hook Promise, and it added that 1 out of 10 gun deaths are aged 19 or younger.

The paper also added that the U.S. has had 2,032 school shootings since 1970, and these numbers are increasing.