Governor Abbott wants a third term in office, but 53% of those polled disapproved of his leadership

The Governor of Texas is seeking a third term in office, but a poll showed that 53% of the participants disapproved of his current leadership.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott. GHP / Flickr

Greg Abbott is running for a third term in office as the Governor of Texas after being elected by the GOP, a PBS article has reported.

A survey that has been conducted by the Morning Consult has shown that 53% of those polled disapproved of the Governor's leadership.

This poll surveyed 9,849 voters between January 1 and March 31, and the results placed Governor Abbott 27th on the leaderboard of all current governors leading their respective states.

The disappointing rating has not hampered Governor Abbott's chances of re-election, seeing as he is easily the second most "influential" Governor among Republicans.

On numerous occasions, the Governor even expressed that he would be interested in seeking a third term in office this year -- even the GOP gave him a nod -- and even began his campaign back in 2021 with donations.

As part of his manifesto for re-election, Governor Greg Abbott's campaign has highlighted key moves that his administration made during his reign.

The following are some of the controversial bills that his administration passed during his two terms as the Governor:

One legislation that Texas' GOP majority passed allowed any adult in the state to carry a handgun without a license or permit.

The state then moved to prohibit abortions after six weeks in a case that eventually reached the Supreme Court.

The state of Texas even moved to prohibit transgender K-12 students from participating in sports teams that correspond to their gender identity.

Texas' administration also limited public school teachers' ability to discuss race and racism in America.

And the state passed legislation prohibiting social media companies from removing Texas users based on their political beliefs, as well as a slew of new voting restrictions.

But the one major highlight of Governor Abbott's re-election campaign has been the border control policy being the forefront of his manifesto.

The Governor's administration spent over $4 billion extra on its border control proclamation at the US-Mexico border, according to a Bloomberg report.

In January, Governor Abbott renewed this border security disaster proclamation he signed into power in May 2021 because "the Biden administration wasn't doing its job on the border".

Deploying thousands and thousands of troops and an added budget led to frustrations from Democratic lawmakers, internally, and even the National Guard members participating in the mission.