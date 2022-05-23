Republicans slammed for voting against a $28 million emergency fund to address the baby formula shortage

Victor

The internet has slammed Republican lawmakers for voting against an emergency fund worth $28 million that was meant to address the baby formula shortage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4avXV9_0fnWgaXv00
Shelves normally meant for baby formula sit nearly empty at a store in downtown Washington, DC, on May 22, 2022.Samuel Corum / AFP

Both the Democrats and Republicans have been left in turmoil recently due to the news that the United States is facing a baby formula shortage.

On the Republican side, people say that a baby formula shortage should not be an emergency and that the government shouldn't have to pay for it.

Then the Democrats are arguing that not everyone can breastfeed, given that foster parents, adoptive parents and parents who used surrogates exist.

House Republican leaders were among the 192 Republicans who voted against providing the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with $28 million in aid to address the baby formula shortage, a report from the Washington Post has shown.

These Republican lawmakers voted against the bill within days of criticizing United States President Joe Biden for not doing enough on the issue.

Following this vote, social media took turns slamming the GOPs, with Journalist Diana Gonzalez saying "so much for being pro-life" and others adding that they wanted the issue to worsen so that the blame could be inflicted upon President Biden.

However, Republicans stand firmly on the fact that they voted "No" because throwing money at the FDA will not stop the shortage.

Florida's Senator Marco Rubio took to his Twitter to mention that the baby formula bill coupled with its $28 million emergency fund is a complete joke from the democrats.

The senator added that the nation does not have a baby formula demand crisis but a baby formula supply crisis.

This led to Brian Tyler Cohen, an American Political host and podcaster, denouncing this decision and saying the senator is not being truthful.

In doing so, he highlighted the following:

  • The $28 million doesn't go towards the "demand" that Senator Rubio is talking about.
  • He pointed out that the emergency funding is mainly for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspection and screening.
  • The other thing he mentioned was that the funding would also serve as a resource for market data collection.
  • Including, but not limited to, helping the agency stop fraudulent baby formula from entering the US marketplace.

Some people have pointed out that the vote results leave mothers with double mastectomy from breast cancer feeling completely helpless.

Even more added that paid maternity leave is too short, comprising of 6-weeks, then those are some of the reasons that necessitate the urgency of the baby formula.

