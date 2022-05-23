Republican Gov. Baker has the highest approval rating & democratic fans - but no real political future, says columnist

Victor
  • Editor's Note: This piece has been amended to reflect Governor DeSantis and Governor Abbott's performance.

Governor Charlie Baker has garnered a higher approval rating than other Republican leaders. He is also said to be more popular among democrats -- making him the only Republican governor to amass this public following. Columnists argue why the GOPs are not considering him for the oval office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04SnH9_0feOB1Ax00
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker.Michael M. Santiago / AFP

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is currently the most popular Governor in the United States, and he happens to have a positive appeal among democratic members.

Governor Baker topped the list with a 74% approval rating - surpassing every other Republican leader, a survey from the Morning Consult has shown.

This makes him the only Republican governor to amass this much public following, and based on data, his support seems to grow with every moment that passes with him in office.

With this much popularity and a cross-party appeal, the Governor announced back in December that he would not be seeking a third term this year, making him end his reign on a high positive note.

Columnists have wondered why a Republican Governor with such an appeal was not considered for a run for the Oval Office by the GOPs.

In his column published by The Week, Joel Mathis says that Baker is not considered for the Oval Office to run because he has never been comfortable in the MAGAfied version of the GOP.

The Massachusetts Governor reportedly left his presidential ballots blank in 2016 and 2020 rather than vote for Donald Trump.

Governor Baker also famously criticized the former president's performance during the Covid-19 pandemic.

When announcing the decision to not run for re-election seeking a third term, he said the reason was so that his administration would focus on larger issues like the state's Covid-19 recovery.

He has also repeatedly stated that he has no plans to run for federal office and has no interest in expending energy on campaign trails.

How do most politically acclaimed Governors track?

Two Republican leaders, Governor Greg Abbott and Governor Ron DeSantis are notably the most influential GOP politicians, with a decent score.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott only received a 41% approval rating from the survey, placing him 27th on the leaderboard of all current governors leading their respective states.

With a disappointing 53% disapproval, Governor Abbott can potentially get re-elected, seeing as he is easily the second most "influential" Governor among Republicans, the first one being Governor Ron DeSantis.

Florida's Governor DeSantis received a 56% approval rating from the same survey, placing him 22nd on the leaderboard of all current governors leading their respective states.

The data reveals that 38% of those polled disapproved of the leadership that Governor DeSantis is helming in Florida. Despite this, he will likely get re-elected, seeing as he is the most "influential" Governor among Republicans.

Massachusetts Governor Baker's political record

Governor Charlie Baker's administration attempted to have nearly $2 billion that it paid to ineligible claimants wiped off, but the Labor Department denied the request.

These payments were for unemployment benefits to beneficiaries in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic when people were losing jobs and even companies shutting down, according to Boston.com.

MacAneney discovered through legal filings that there had been overpayments on 719,000 unemployed claims from March 2020 to September 2021.

The United States Labor Department initially denied this request from Governor Baker's administration for approval to waive without individual review claims of at least 300,000 recipients, totalling about $2 billion.

A plan was later laid to fully or partially part nearly 288,000 people who received UPA benefits but were later told they may have to pay back the money.

Following this debacle, Governor Baker filed legislation to make $3.5 billion in investments toward job creation across Massachusetts which has been exacerbated by the Coronavirus pandemic.

This decision will see the state establish various infrastructure projects, including traffic and safety improvements in some of the 351 cities and towns that can be found across Massachusetts.

Governor Baker said that these investments will aim to aid communities and local economies, that way, they can emerge more confident and "stronger in a post-pandemic world".

- Who do you think will be the GOP's choice for the Oval Office in 2024? Leave your thoughts in the comments section. And if you think more people should read this, share it on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Charlie Baker# Republican# Democrat# Elections# Oval Office

Comments / 311

Published by

I write stories that matter

N/A
8618 followers

More from Victor

Texas State

Texas residents express their issues with gun control following the elementary school incident

A stock photo of a high angle view of a handgun with a gavel on an American Flag.Eduardo Gonzalez Diaz / Getty Images. Residents of Texas have taken to social media to express their concerns over gun control laws following an elementary school shooting incident that left 14 pupils and one teacher dead in Uvalde, Texas.

Read full story
26 comments
Florida State

PAC linked to Governor DeSantis deletes document showing campaign contributions from Disney & Co from its site

A political action committee linked to Governor DeSantis has deleted a document showing a database of campaign contributions from its site -- donations from Disney and other donors were on the list.

Read full story
59 comments
Uvalde, TX

At least 27 school shootings have taken place so far this year in the United States

The Texas shooting that left 14 students dead and a teacher makes it the 27th school shooting incident to have occurred in the United States this year. Crime scene tape at a school in Texas.Scott Olson / Getty Images: AFP.

Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott wants a third term in office, but 53% of those polled disapproved of his leadership

The Governor of Texas is seeking a third term in office, but a poll showed that 53% of the participants disapproved of his current leadership. Greg Abbott is running for a third term in office as the Governor of Texas after being elected by the GOP, a PBS article has reported.

Read full story
532 comments

Republicans slammed for voting against a $28 million emergency fund to address the baby formula shortage

The internet has slammed Republican lawmakers for voting against an emergency fund worth $28 million that was meant to address the baby formula shortage. Shelves normally meant for baby formula sit nearly empty at a store in downtown Washington, DC, on May 22, 2022.Samuel Corum / AFP.

Read full story
587 comments
Texas State

Residents of Texas warned to cut their power use as the electricity system is under severe pressure due to hot weather

A stock photo depicting energy transmission towers on the field during sunset.Pixabay / Pexels. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has asked the state residents to scale back on their energy consumption as the current system remains under severe pressure.

Read full story
24 comments
Florida State

Despite placing 27th on the approval leaderboard among other governors, Abbott will likely get re-elected this year

Governor Greg DeSantis will likely get re-elected this year after placing number 27 on the approval rating survey with 41%, way below the Florida governor. Despite this, Governor Abbott could potentially get re-elected.

Read full story
240 comments
Florida State

Document shared by lawmaker reveals how DeSantis backing Putin resulted in a loss of $200 million in retirement funds

A document that a Republican Lawmaker has shared has reportedly alleged how Governor DeSantis' backing of Russian President Putin led to a loss of Florida's $200 million in Retirement Funds.

Read full story
636 comments
Los Angeles, CA

At least 61% of LA voters say homelessness is a top priority in the upcoming mayoral race

Over 60% of voters across the city of Los Angeles are saying that homelessness is a top priority in the upcoming mayoral race, a poll by the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California has shown.

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Everyone has their idea of how to eradicate LA homelessness, but they don't seem to agree on one clear plan

Every candidate vying for the seat of becoming the mayor of Los Angeles has their idea of how to rid the city of homelessness. However, all of them have different ideas that clash.

Read full story
13 comments
Florida State

The DeVos family has donated almost $200 million to keep Republican governors as leaders since 1999

Since 1999, Betsy DeVos' family has reportedly donated almost $200 million as regular donors to several Republican leaders who preceded Governor DeSantis -- including the governor himself.

Read full story
623 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott trims health funding & other departments to inject half a billion into his border control plan

Texas will see state health, justice, public after, and other departments receive trimmed funding due to half a billion that has to go towards his border control plan called Operation Lone Star.

Read full story
289 comments
Massachusetts State

This Republican Governor received the highest approval rating compared to others & he will not be seeking another term

Governor Chalie Baker has received the highest approval rating of 74% compared to other governors seeking another term. However, he has decided not to run for re-election. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker.The New England Council / Flickr.

Read full story
22 comments
Florida State

Despite placing 22nd on the approval leaderboard among other governors, DeSantis will likely get re-elected this year

Governor Ron DeSantis will likely get re-elected this year after placing number 22 on the approval rating survey with 56%, mainly because of his influence and the massive financial capital he has behind him.

Read full story
657 comments
Texas State

Abbott's border plan led to zero migrant detentions & not a single illegal drug seizure after costing taxpayers billions

Governor Abbott's Texas border control proclamation has resulted in not a single migrant being detained, and up to so far, there has not been any illegal drug seizure. This is after costing taxpayers over $4 billion, a report has found.

Read full story
328 comments
New York City, NY

A surge in dog poop could see New Yorkers fined $250 for allowing their pets to plague the city

A pileup of dog poop could see the Department of Sanitation fine respective pet owners $250 for not picking up after a "mess" has been made in public during walks. A stock photo depicting dogs during walks with a carer.Mustafa Sabri Soymaç / Pexels.

Read full story
3 comments
Massachusetts State

After being allowed to clear off $2.3 billion in illegal PUA claims, Baker files $3.5 billion legislation to create jobs

Following news that the residents of Massachusetts who illegally claimed unemployment benefits during the pandemic will be receiving full or partial financial relief, Governor Baker's administration has unveiled a new job creation plan worth $3.5 billion.

Read full story
20 comments
Texas State

Abbott says property tax reduction will be his top priority next year, Democrat nominee blames him for Texas' inflation

Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke.Brandon Bell / AFP. Texas Governor Abbott said proper property tax reduction in Texas would be a top priority for his administration when state lawmakers reconvene next year, a report from Texas Tribune has alleged.

Read full story
100 comments
Florida State

Disney contributes $5.8billion to Florida's state revenue, DeSantis is risking all of it plus almost 500k jobs - critics

Critics are saying Governor DeSantis is risking a total of $5.8 billion in Florida state tax revenue that is being contributed by Disney, along with almost 500,000 jobs in the whole tourism centre.

Read full story
1291 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy