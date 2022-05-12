At least 61% of LA voters say homelessness is a top priority in the upcoming mayoral race

Over 60% of voters across the city of Los Angeles are saying that homelessness is a top priority in the upcoming mayoral race, a poll by the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California has shown.

A poll has an estimated figure of 61% of voters in Los Angeles, California, that flagged homelessness in the city as the number one priority for the upcoming mayoral race.

The research surveyed vital issues for people that were going to vote in the upcoming elections considers being of high importance.

The third place went to housing affordability at 36%, with crime and public safety taking the second spot at 38% -- highlighting how homelessness, housing and safety are intertwined.

The city has a homelessness issue that registered over 60,000 people, according to 2020's census by the LA homeless Service Authority.

Now, every mayoral hopeful has presented forward their own ideas. However, no one seems to be agreeing on a plan that can further be developed.

These are some of the ideas that have been presented forward:

Joe Buscaino, a member of the Los Angeles City Council, wants the city to run its homeless services agency and leave the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, his column on the Daily News has said.

This also includes an $800 million bureaucracy run collaboratively by the city and county to manage housing and services for LA's homeless population.

Rick Caruso, a billionaire developer, and City Council member Kevin de León want the city to establish its own mental health department. Caruso's tabled his plans on LA Mag, while de León has his manifesto up on his website.

US Representative Karen Bass and City Attorney Mike Feuer are in favor of keeping the county, arguing that pooling resources are better.

According to official data, as reported by the media, an estimated number of 160,000 Californians are homeless; from that number, 66,436 are from Los Angeles in 2020's census.

This number is said to have grown by more than 39% in the last five years and disproportionately affects low-income Black and Latino people.

A report by Medical Net has highlighted the growth in frustrated voters who complain about encountering homeless encampments across their neighborhoods.