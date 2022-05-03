Governor Abbott trims health funding & other departments to inject half a billion into his border control plan

Texas will see state health, justice, public after, and other departments receive trimmed funding due to half a billion that has to go towards his border control plan called Operation Lone Star.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Don Irvine / Flickr

Governor Greg Abbott has decided to inject half $500 million into Texas' border control project called Operation Lone Star, the governor's office has announced.

This move comes three weeks after the state military officials said the multibillion-dollar operation needed an infusion of cash to keep it afloat throughout the end of the year.

The governor's administration then went on a crusade to collect money from other departments and alerted them that they would be reimbursed before the end of the year.

To meet the $500 million financial boost, Governor Abbott collected the money in this way:

Nearly $210 million from the state's Health and Human Services Commission over two years will be taken.

A further $160 million from the Texas Department of Public Safety will be moved to the operation.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice and Juvenile Justice Department will each see millions of dollars taken from their budgets to fund the border mission.

This "Operation Lone Star from Governor Abbott has not sailed smoothly as a project, not only from the outside but also with the individuals that are part of it.

This is due to members of the National Guard in Texas who are stationed at the Mexico border repeatedly speaking out speaking out about terrible living conditions for months, with little being done to avert the situation.

According to several media publications, the troops have been dealing with terrible living conditions that see cramped campsites. There are alleged cases where over a dozen soldiers could be sleeping in three-tiered bunks beds.

Not only this but there have been delayed payments for troops, the lack of needed resources to complete assigned tasks and missions that are not clear, a report about them planning on unionizing has said.

A CNN report highlighted cramped quarters that military members found themselves in and how these led to Covid-19 outbreaks, delayed paychecks and lack of "proper equipment".

In January, Governor Abbott renewed this border security disaster proclamation he signed into power in May 2021 because "the Biden administration wasn't doing its job on the border".

Deploying thousands and thousands of troops and an added budget led to frustrations from Democratic lawmakers, internally, and even the National Guard members participating in the mission.