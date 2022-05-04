Everyone has their idea of how to eradicate LA homelessness, but they don't seem to agree on one clear plan

Every candidate vying for the seat of becoming the mayor of Los Angeles has their idea of how to rid the city of homelessness. However, all of them have different ideas that clash.

Karen Bass, Rick Caruso, Kevin de León and Joe Buscaino. Los Angeles Mayoral Hopefules / All images from AFP

The Los Angeles, California, mayoral race has seen all top contenders tabling their plans on how to get rid of homelessness -- a plague that has been troubling the city.

The city has a homelessness issue that registered over 60,000 people, according to 2020's census by the LA homeless Service Authority.

Now, every mayoral hopeful has presented forward their own ideas. However, no one seems to be agreeing on a plan that can further be developed.

These are some of the ideas that have been presented forward:

Joe Buscaino, a member of the Los Angeles City Council, wants the city to run its homeless services agency and leave the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, his column on the Daily News has said.

This also includes an $800 million bureaucracy run collaboratively by the city and county to manage housing and services for LA's homeless population.

Rick Caruso, a billionaire developer, and City Council member Kevin de León want the city to establish its own mental health department. Caruso's tabled his plans on LA Mag, while de León has his manifesto up on his website.

US Representative Karen Bass and City Attorney Mike Feuer are in favor of keeping the county, arguing that pooling resources are better.

According to official data, as reported by the media, an estimated number of 160,000 Californians are homeless; from that number, 66,436 are from Los Angeles in 2020's census.

This number is said to have grown by more than 39% in the last five years and disproportionately affects low-income Black and Latino people.

Congresswoman Karen Bass said that she would treat homelessness as a "natural disaster" should she be elected as the next mayor of Los Angeles.

A report by Medical Net has highlighted the growth in frustrated voters who complain about encountering homeless encampments across their neighborhoods.

The city has since announced new housing units that will reportedly only have 14 000 to 16,000 beds made available as a way to mitigate the issue of homelessness.

- Whose idea do you think makes more sense when it comes to ending homelessness in LA? Leave your thoughts in the comments section. And if you think more people should read this, leave your thoughts in the comments section.