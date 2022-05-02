Despite placing 22nd on the approval leaderboard among other governors, DeSantis will likely get re-elected this year

Governor Ron DeSantis will likely get re-elected this year after placing number 22 on the approval rating survey with 56%, mainly because of his influence and the massive financial capital he has behind him.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has received a 56% approval rating from a survey conducted by the Morning Consult, placing him 22nd on the leaderboard of all current governors leading their respective states.

This poll surveyed 9,849 voters between January 1 and March 31, and from the results, 38% of those polled disapproved of Governor DeSantis' leadership.

Despite this disappointing rating, Governor DeSantis will likely get re-elected, seeing as he is the most "influential" Governor among Republicans.

The Governor has also said on numerous occasions that he will be seeking a second term in office this year and has already kick-started his campaign to get re-elected.

In April 2022, Governor DeSantis raised more than $100 million for his re-election campaign, making him the first gubernatorial candidate in Florida.

This possibly makes him the first candidate in the entire country to reach the nine-figure mark solely through donations for his campaigns due to the enormous support that he has from major donors.

The massive funding that the Governor has collected gives him an unprecedented leg up on the Democrats attempting to remove him from the office this November, a report from CNN has said.

This massive funding also warns any Republican presidential hopefuls who plan to contend in 2024 to challenge United States President Joe Biden.

Governor Ron DeSantis quietly filed his paperwork for re-election back in November, seeing as he was on a nationwide fundraising tour with his political committee, Friends of Ron DeSantis.

He was actively raising hundreds of donations that ranged from $25 or less and dozens of five- and six-figure contributions -- a large majority of which have come from outside of the state.

