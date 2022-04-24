Abbott says property tax reduction will be his top priority next year, Democrat nominee blames him for Texas' inflation

Victor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yyHSX_0fIwEal800
Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke.Brandon Bell / AFP

Texas Governor Abbott said proper property tax reduction in Texas would be a top priority for his administration when state lawmakers reconvene next year, a report from Texas Tribune has alleged.

However, Democrat nominee Beto O’Rourke is saying that the governor is to be blamed Abbott is to be blamed for the state's explosive growth in property taxes.

According to the Tax Foundation, Texas homeowners pay a higher proportion of their home's value in property taxes than most homeowners in the rest of the country.

As such, the state -- like New Hampshire, Alaska and New Jersey -- is said to be depending more on property taxes to pay for government services compared to most states.

Recently, Democrat nominee Beto O’Rourke made a public address where he received his property tax reduction plan aimed at minimizing funding allocated for the public education sector.

The democrat nominee reportedly highlighted how the income that is generated by Texas from property taxes covers 60% of the costs that are associated with public education.

However, that is not the only government service that the state's property taxes is paying for. The following are some of the things:

  • Property taxes help pay the salaries of police officers and firefighters.
  • They also assist in paying for government services like roads, libraries and parks.

One of the reasons why Texas continues to have high property tax is due to the fact that there is no "State Income Tax".

Texas lawmakers have reportedly tried a variety of methods to limit the growth of such taxes, but that is yet to yield any results.

When Governor Abbott heard of the criticizm that O'Rourke levelled against him, the governor's office slammed and accused the democrat nominee of misleading the public.

The governor's campaign communications director Mark Miner called O'Rourke a "flip-flopper," adding that he supported an El Paso property tax increase when he was on the City Council.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Greg Abbott# Tax# Tax Season# Property# Beto

Comments / 101

Published by

I write stories that matter

N/A
7531 followers

More from Victor

Massachusetts State

After being allowed to clear off $2.3 billion in illegal PUA claims, Baker files $3.5 billion legislation to create jobs

Following news that the residents of Massachusetts who illegally claimed unemployment benefits during the pandemic will be receiving full or partial financial relief, Governor Baker's administration has unveiled a new job creation plan worth $3.5 billion.

Read full story
15 comments
Florida State

Disney contributes $5.8billion to Florida's state revenue, DeSantis is risking all of it plus almost 500k jobs - critics

Critics are saying Governor DeSantis is risking a total of $5.8 billion in Florida state tax revenue that is being contributed by Disney, along with almost 500,000 jobs in the whole tourism centre.

Read full story
1276 comments
Los Angeles, CA

LA students prioritizing work over education forces the Board of Trustees to greenlight a year-long housing program

California students who have been prioritizing work over education prompted the Board of Trustees at the Los Angeles Community College District to greenlight a year-long housing program.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

New York City Council employees want Mayor Adams to increase funding meant to mitigate homelessness by $300 million

City Councils want Mayor Eric Adams to pump $300 million more into his plans to eradicate homelessness in New York City, saying that the tabled budget is not "enough". New York City Mayor Eric Adams during a media briefing.Tayfun Coskun: Anadolu Agency / Gallo Images.

Read full story
19 comments
Los Angeles, CA

'Homelessness in LA should be treated as a natural disaster & approached like a chronic disease,' says mayoral candidate

Congresswoman Karen Bass says she will treat homelessness as a "natural disaster" should she be elected as the next mayor of Los Angeles. Congresswoman and chair of the Congressional Black Caucus Rep. Karen Bass.Drew Angerer /AFP.

Read full story
16 comments
Brooklyn, NY

NYPD slammed for having $10 billion annual funding with 50k officers but failing to prevent the Brooklyn subway shooting

The NYPD has been slammed all over social media for having an enormous budget of over $10 billion per annum with over 60,000 personnel but failing to prevent the Brooklyn subway mass shooting that happened on Tuesday.

Read full story
93 comments
Texas State

As Governor Abbott eases his border control proclamation, business leaders reveal that it was destroying business

Business leaders and experts in the logistics industry have revealed that Governor Abbott's controversial border control proclamation destroyed businesses and hampered import and export commerce.

Read full story
16 comments
Massachusetts State

Good News as Massachusetts residents who illegally claimed PUA benefits set to receive full or partial financial relief

Massachusetts residents who illegally claimed unemployment benefits during the pandemic are set to receive full or partial financial relief after the Baker administration tables a new plan to clear up a bureaucratic mess.

Read full story
92 comments

CNN anchor says Elon Musk has 'more money than God' to buy Twitter, but the decision is 'bizarre'

CNN anchor Christine Romans said Elon Musk has more money than God to buy Twitter and does not have to secure funding, but the anchors called the decision bizarre. Screenshot from a CNN segment featuring Anchors Christine Roman and Brian Stelter.CNN / YouTube.

Read full story
37 comments
Florida State

DeSantis' map could reduce districts where Black voters are a majority, thus making it tricky for Democrats to win votes

Governor DeSantis' 20R-8D Florida map could potentially reduce the number of districts where Black voters are a majority and make it difficult for Democrats to win votes. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' 20R-8D map stands a chance of making it difficult for Democrats to win anywhere north of Orlando or outside major cities, Dave Wasserman, who analyzes House races as a senior editor at The Cook Political Report with Amy Walter, wrote on Twitter.

Read full story
149 comments
New York City, NY

Thousands of apartments that homeless New Yorkers qualified for remained unavailable to them due to bureaucracy

Over thousands of apartments across New York that homeless residents qualified for remained unavailable to them due to excessive red tape of bureaucracy. A poster from members of the homeless community calling for access to housing.Ed Jones / AFP.

Read full story
4 comments
Miami, FL

This Florida serial killer who executed multiple homeless people for "fun" has people on the internet calling him 'hot'

In a disturbing turn of events, a serial killer from Florida has left the internet gushing over how "hot" he is in the comments of a CBS YouTube video, despite being responsible for killing three homeless people. The.

Read full story

Users fear that Elon Must will bring Donald Trump back to Twitter should he acquire the tech company

Twitter users have been on the edge of their seats all Wednesday, dropping think pieces pertaining to the news of Elon Musk's interest in purchasing Twitter, with some saying that this could potentially bring Donald Trump back to the social media platform.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Gov Abbott delivers on his word to bus migrants to Washington after the White House called this plan a 'publicity stunt'

The White House called Governor Abbott's plan to send migrants to Washington, DC, on charter buses a publicity stunt until the Texas governor delivered on his word. Governor Greg Abbott of Texas.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Read full story
118 comments
Brooklyn, NY

New Yorkers fear the Brooklyn shooting might prompt excessive gun control measures, leaving them vulnerable

The Brooklyn subway shooting has left many state residents wondering if the incident will lead to strict gun control measures, as that would make them vulnerable. Suspect Frank James is placed by NYPD in a squad car at Ninth Precinct after being arrested for his connection to the subway mass shooting.Michael M. Santiago / AFP.

Read full story
18 comments
California State

Critics say $1,000 stimulus checks would discourage California high school graduates from 'working'

While California's $1,000 stimulus program aims to alleviate poverty and give recipients more flexibility on how to spend the money, critics say it will discourage graduates from working.

Read full story
26 comments

Biden praised for transformation by South African president for appointing the first Black woman to Supreme Court

President Joe Biden was given praise for transformation by the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for appointing Ketanji Brown as the first Black woman in the United States' history on the Supreme Court.

Read full story
23 comments
California State

This California Senator wants high school seniors who have experienced homelessness to receive $1,000 stimulus checks

A Senator in California is proposing a bill that will see High School seniors who have been affected by homelessness receive $1,000 stimulus checks. Member of the California State Senate, Dave Cortese.Josh Edelson / AFP.

Read full story
21 comments

Social Media slams the Oscars & Hollywood for 'working' on blacklisting Will Smith 'over a slap'

Social Media users across the world have slammed the Oscars and Hollywood for "working on blacklisting" Will Smith in front of the internet "over a slap" when many others were left to continue working despite "horrible crimes that they committed" over the years.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy