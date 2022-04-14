Users fear that Elon Must will bring Donald Trump back to Twitter should he acquire the tech company

Twitter users have been on the edge of their seats all Wednesday, dropping think pieces pertaining to the news of Elon Musk's interest in purchasing Twitter, with some saying that this could potentially bring Donald Trump back to the social media platform.

SpaceX and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk being greeted by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Many users on Twitter had a lot to say after the news of South African-born billionaire Elon Musk broke about his interest in buying Twitter for about $41 billion.

The news came just days after Musk rejected a seat on the social media company's board, a seat that would limit how many shares a person can own at any one time.

Musk had recently purchased a 9.2% stake in the tech company -- shares worth close to $3 billion -- which immediately makes him the largest Twitter shareholder.

Now people have been sharing many opinions throughout the day, with many saying that Musk will relaunch Donald Trump on Twitter, should he be lucky enough to acquire it.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a note on Thursday that Elon Musk's proposal to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share is likely to result in a deal.

The analyst pointed out that it would be difficult for any other bidders to emerge with a counter-offer to what Musk is offering.

As quoted by a Business Insider article, Ives said:

Ultimately, we believe this soap opera will end with Musk owning Twitter after this aggressive hostile takeover of the company. The Twitter board will be forced likely to accept this bid and/or run an active process to sell Twitter."

Ives also believes Musk and Twitter will reach an agreement in what has become a "game of thrones" between the two parties.

Twitter's shares jumped 12% in premarket trading following the announcement that Musk wants the 38% premium to Twitter's April 1 close, as flagged by Reuters.

As soon as this announcement was made, Musk took to Twitter to say that the platform needed to be transformed into a private company.