Gov Abbott delivers on his word to bus migrants to Washington after the White House called this plan a 'publicity stunt'

The White House called Governor Abbott's plan to send migrants to Washington, DC, on charter buses a publicity stunt until the Texas governor delivered on his word.

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas. Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Governor Greg Abbott tasked his Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to begin transporting illegal immigrants released from federal custody in Texas to Washington, D.C. and other locations, The Texas Tribune reported.

Many political leaders questioned whether this plan would materialise, and the White House called it a publicity stunt.

People downplaying the seriousness of this plan consists of Texas state Representative Matt Schaefer who called it a "gimmick" and happens to be a Republican.

After receiving a lot of criticism, Governor Abbott's office released a statement saying the transportation would have to be voluntary, a different tone than the one he belted at an earlier press conference.

Governor Abbott is adamant that the federal government is not doing enough to address the situation.

However, the Governor's legal authority to transport busloads of migrants to the U.S. Capitol remains controversial, seeing as many people said it constitutes "kidnapping", which led to the Governor allowing migrants to move on a "voluntarily" basis.

The 2012 Supreme Court case, Arizona VS the United States, also prevents states from making their own immigration policies.

Governor Abbott has gone on record to say President Joe Biden's administration continues to roll back commonsense policies that once kept communities safe.

TDEM said it dispatched buses to border communities over the weekend to work with officials to identify these immigrants.

According to the agency, each bus has the capacity and supplies to transport up to 40 migrants released in Texas communities to Washington, D.C.