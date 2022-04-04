Basic food prices are now predicted to increase between 4.5% and 5.5%, with meat projecting for the highest increase

Victor

Food prices across the United States will increase by at least 4.5.% and up to 5.5% -- with meat tracking for the highest increase -- according to an Economic Research Service that was explained in the March report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c9q6r_0eypFio500
Food stock photo.Dan Gold / Unsplash

United States residents will have to brace themselves for an increase in various food categories, according to an update that was released by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

This increase is predicted to be somewhere between 4.5% and 5.5%, with meat going for 42.5%, the Economic Research Service March report has shown.

This is not the first time consumers have seen an increase in basic food prices, as householders were already being forced to endure in the last year.

According to the USDA, U.S. consumers can expect these increases:

  • Meat: +42.7%
  • Fish and seafood: +10.4%
  • Eggs: +11.4%
  • Dairy: +5.2%
  • Fats and oils: +11.7%
  • Both fresh and processed fruits: +14.4%
  • Both fresh and processed vegetables: +8.1%
  • Sugars and sweets: +7%
  • Cereals and bakery products: +7.8%

The increase in prices of essential food items has seen corporations placing the blame solely on the cost of doing business, CNN has alleged.

This is due to the costs of labor and materials surging due to Covid-fueled supply issues, and that has been exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The demand for goods and services has reportedly remained stronger than ever, and this is said to be one of the reasons why food prices have surged.

CNN also reported that CEOs are making more in returns due to the executive compensation seeing an all-time high, and profit margins seem to be getting fatter.

