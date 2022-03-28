This New York mayor has ordered homeless camps to be dismantled because the situation is 'bad for the city'

A mayor from New York, Eric Adams, has reportedly ordered homeless camps across the city to be dismantled before the fortnight ends because the situation is bad for those living there and the city.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams. New York NOW / Flickr

Mayor Eric Adams has ordered every homeless camp across New York to be taken down within two weeks because the situation is dangerous to those living in those situations.

Adams added that these homeless encampments are also dangerous to the city itself, pointing out how crimes have worsened and that this is hampering the city's security measures.

The mayor also provided fewer details on how exactly that additional provision would be provided for them in an article penned by The Guardian.

In his words, Mayor Adams said:

We're going to rid the encampments of our street, and we're going to place people in healthy living conditions with wraparound services".

The biggest thing that the mayor is presenting forward is how officials will place people in "healthy living situations with wraparound assistance".

Back in February, Mayor Adams unveiled a new subway safety strategy to combat the city's rising crime and homelessness, in a report by CBS.

A report from KCRW says the latest current figures, New York City has more homeless persons than the whole county of Los Angeles.

What is even worse is that rental and property blogs do highlight how expensive and unaffordable the rental market is in New York.

As such, this will continue to exacerbate the situation, and Mayor Adams has been asked by experts and critics where the homeless people will go if they have to dismantle their encampments.

- What are your thoughts on this? Do you think it's even possible to mitigate New York's homeless situation? And do you see this project succeeding? Let me know your thoughts in the comments. And if you think more people should read this, share it on social media.