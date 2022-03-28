A Facebook group has been created in support of a suspect who left three people dead after bragging about drunk driving

Victor

A Facebook group has been created to support A Pennsylvania driver who allegedly rammed and left two officials and a civilian dead after bragging about drinking under the influence on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yg3eQ_0eqrRezH00
Jayana Tanae Webb.Pennsylvania State Police & Screenshot from FB

A Facebook group calling for Jayana Tanae Webb’s justice has been created after she made waves on social media for bragging about being a “good driver” when drunk, only to later allegedly leave three people dead.

The police have arrested and charged Tanae Webb for murder, driving under the influence and manslaughter of a law enforcement officer in the second degree, and other charges.

The Facebook group in support of her appears to be administered by Issac Hend, and the bio reads, “Y’all don’t know the whole story! Truth in here!”

Webb had been pulled over for drunk driving only seconds before, but authorities let her go when they were called to aid a man walking on the motorway, according to The Sun.

Officers were assisting a man walking when Webb reportedly rammed into them at high speed, killing two officials and a civilian.

There has been some “difference” in opinion online, with some people saying that the police shouldn’t have abandoned a suspected drunk driver.

Several tweets that she had made prior to the incident were trending, but many believe that the officers couldn’t have known that this would happen.

This group that has been created calling for her justice remains private, and so far, they have released no new information.

The admin of the group has reportedly not replied to any of the queries that have been sent towards him at the time of publishing this story.

- What are your thoughts on this? People say one officer should have attended the civilian while the other focused on Jayana Tanae Webb, but which call would you have made in this situation, seeing as officers always need a backup? Let me know your thoughts in the comments. And if you think more people should read this story, share it on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Jayana Tanae Webb# Philadelphia# DUI

Comments / 835

Published by

I write stories that matter

N/A
6639 followers

More from Victor

New York City, NY

This New York mayor has ordered homeless camps to be dismantled because the situation is 'bad for the city'

A mayor from New York, Eric Adams, has reportedly ordered homeless camps across the city to be dismantled before the fortnight ends because the situation is bad for those living there and the city.

Read full story
271 comments
Texas State

Journalist denounces DeSantis & Abbott for imposing laws that are based on 'extreme religious beliefs'

Journalist Dean Obeidallah has denounced Governor DeSantis and Governor Abbott for imposing laws and bills that are based on extreme religious beliefs. Texas Governor Abbott & Florida Governor DeSantis.Gage Skidmore.

Read full story
473 comments

Travis Scott has announced a new project aimed at honoring the Astroworld tragedy

Texas-born rapper Travis Scott has announced a new project that is aimed at honoring victims of the Astroworld tragedy, the artist has announced. Rapper and Musician Travis Scott performing at one of his Astroworld events.Darin Kamnetz / Flickr.

Read full story
6 comments
Philadelphia, PA

This Pennsylvania driver allegedly rammed three people dead weeks after bragging about being good at 'drunk driving'

A driver from Pennslyvania rammed into two troops and one civilian, months after bragging about being a good driver when drunk, leaving all victims dead. A 21-year-old Jayana Tanae Webb who reportedly left three dread after driving under influence.Supplied by Pennsylvania State Police.

Read full story
426 comments
Florida State

A student with immunocompromised grandpa says a staffer at DeSantis' event told him to remove his mask or get off camera

A student who lives with an immunocompromised grandfather has come forward to reveal that a staffer from the event where Governor DeSantis' admonished students for wearing masks told him to remove his facemask or allegedly "get off the camera".

Read full story
132 comments
Texas State

This Texas resident is petitioning for more animal shelters across the state, says current ones require more funding

A resident in Texas has launched a petition to get the state to fund more shelters aimed at aiding domesticated animals that are sick or badly injured. Injured animals are a high priority response for Animal Control Officers in Texas, however, they are bound to get sick or injured, especially when they are stray animals.

Read full story
6 comments
Texas State

'Terrible living conditions, delayed payments' - conditions facing Texas National Guard troops on Mexico border

Texas members of the National Guard on the Mexico border are reportedly living under terrible conditions on top of dealing with delayed payments that are coupled with missions that are not clear.

Read full story
14 comments

Low-income Americans could be in crisis when the public health mandate ends due to the loss of their Medicaid benefits

Lower income-earning Americans could be in a health insurance crisis in April due to the end of the public health emergency, and this will see many lose their Medicaid benefits, a report has found.

Read full story
202 comments

The U.S. buys $22 million of oil from Russia while sending $350 million in military aid to Ukraine

The United States' role in the Ukraine and Russia conflict has seen the nation in the public eye for continuing to buy $22 million in Russian oil. While at the same time, sending $350 million in U.S. military aid to Ukraine, according to reports.

Read full story

Fox News Tucker Carlson backtracks on his comments about Putin but continues to blame everything on Biden Administration

After Russia began to attack a Ukrainian nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, Tucker Carlson backtracked on comments of support that he had been making recently. However, he found a way to blame everything on President Joe Biden's Administration.

Read full story
California State

Homelessness in California is so bad that residents are being asked to house a homeless person

California's issue with homelessness has gotten so bad that one county's residents are being urged to accept homeless persons into their own homes, in their spare rooms, for little or no remuneration.

Read full story
320 comments
Texas State

Texas teachers found violating Abbot's new Parental Bill could lose credentials, licensing and placed on 'Do not hire'

Teachers that are found to be violating Texas Governor Greg Abbott's new Parental Bill of Rights could be heavily ostracised by the state Education agency and lose any hope of ever working anywhere across the state.

Read full story
77 comments
Georgia State

Kids in Georgia could jumpstart their careers early from the age of 15, following the proposal of a new bill

Lawmakers in Georgia could pass a new bill that will enable kids to begin their careers early in life from the young age of 15. A stock photo depicting a manufacturing on-site job.Kateryna Babaieva / Pexels.

Read full story
30 comments

In light of Allison Gollust's resignation, Megyn Kelly calls her out for breaching company ethics & embarrassing CNN

Former Fox News's biggest female broadcaster and anchor, Megyn Kelly, has called out Allison Gollust for playing the victim and for breaching the ethical code following the announcement that Gollust would be leaving CNN.

Read full story
49 comments
Miami, FL

Miami reportedly has the most expensive housing market in the U.S., surpassing New York due to people flocking in

The housing market in Miami is reportedly the most expensive in the United States, surpassing New York due to many of its residents coming during the pandemic, according to the Real Deal.

Read full story
2 comments
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts mistakenly paid about $2.7 billion in jobless benefits to ineligible claimants

At least $2.7 billion in unemployment benefits were paid to applicants by Massachusetts, only to discover that those payments went to ineligible recipients with excessive amounts.

Read full story
124 comments

Donald Trump's kids ordered to testify, their dad described this civil investigation as 'racially motivated'

Former United States president Donald Trump's children have been ordered by a New York state judge to answer questions under oath in a civil investigation into their father's business practices.

Read full story
Texas State

Democratic lawmakers in Texas slam Governor Abbott's decision to deploy thousands of personnel to the U.S.-Mexico border

Governor Greg Abbott's decision to deploy thousands of soldiers to the U.S. and Mexico borders has been slammed by Democratic Lawmakers and criticized as a "waste of resources".

Read full story
596 comments

Money from $7 billion in frozen funds will go to families that filed lawsuits, not just any 9/11 first responders

The funds that the Biden Administration will be made available from the $7 billion in frozen funds will go to families that filed lawsuits and not necessarily 9/11 first responders.

Read full story
99 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy