Florida Journo thrown out for asking DeSantis if state let nearly a million Covid tests expire while on Christmas break

Grant Stern has once again claimed to have been kicked out during a press briefing before asking Governor Ron DeSantis if the state let nearly a million Covid tests expire last week while he was on Christmas break.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Bill Kaczor / Flickr

Grant Stern claims to have been thrown out during a media briefing by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as he was about to ask the Governor what the situation is with the Covid-19 tests that expired.

Up to 1 million Covid-19 test kits were left to expire inside a warehouse amid a nationwide shortage triggered by high demand for the tests due to a winter surge of coronavirus cases, according to a report from the Mercury News.

Stern then took to social media to highlight that the tests expired while Governor DeSantis was on Christmas Break and that this is also the same time where cases began to surge.

In the video, one of the Governor's advisors confirmed that the expiration happened around Christmas Holidays.

This is also not the first time Stern has been thrown out of a media briefing held by Governor DeSantis and his team of experts to brief the press on the state's readiness for Covid-19.

Last September, he was allegedly escorted out by the Governor's security detail for questioning him (Governor DeSantis) about the increase in child mortality due to the Delta variant of Covid-19.

In a video shared on social media, Stern could be seen being removed from the venue and asking the security to take their hands from him.

Democrats publicly chastised the Governor for how his security team handled the matter last time, and the comments on social media this time remained the same.

On Tuesday, Florida recorded one of the cases of the novel coronavirus with a figure of 71,742. The state is behind Texas as of January 12, 2021.