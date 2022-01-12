Pfizer hints at designing a Covid-19 vaccine targeted towards eradicating the Omicron variant

Pfizer has hinted at developing a coronavirus vaccine that will solely be designed to target the Omicron variant, the company has revealed.

Pfizer Inc. headquarters is seen in New York City. Jeenah Moon / AFP

Pfizer-BioNTech on Monday revealed that they plan on developing an Omicron variant targeted vaccine, a concept that is in the early stage.

Pfizer Inc Chief Executive Albert Bourla stated on Monday that the "most likely scenario" is to develop a new Covid-19 vaccine that aims to battle the coronavirus's Omicron strain.

Speaking at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Bourla stated that Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE are developing an Omicron-targeted vaccine version and a shot including both the prior vaccination and the Omicron variant.

According to Bourla, the business might be ready to seek clearance for a revised vaccine and begin production as early as March.

This also occurs around the time that a third Pfizer Covid booster shot is claimed to be strongly recommended by research.

This new observational found that a third Pfizer dose is warranted as immunity provided by the initial vaccines wanes over time.

Basically, the time elapsed in test people following their second injection of the Pfizer vaccine and their risk of Covid-19 infection was examined in the study published in The BMJ.

The study discovered that the Pfizer vaccine gave great protection during the very first few weeks after immunization, but then that protection diminished in certain persons over time.

Hence they are now determined that a third Pfizer dosage is necessary to improve protection, particularly in immunocompromised and even elderly patients.

- Additional sourcing from Bloomberg, BMJ and NBS News