Coachella, CA

Travis Scott wanted to keep Coachella and use his performance to honor Astroworld victims

Victor

A report has noted that Travis Scott and his management wanted to keep his Coachella slot due to the fact that his performance was going to be dedicated to Astroworld victims, acccording to an inside source from Variety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15gTz9_0ddEM5sl00
Rapper Travis Scott.Umpahimself / Flickr

A report from Variety a few weeks ago revealed that Travis Scott was no longer going to perform at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The reason for Scott being reportedly off the festival's lineup is due to the Astroworld controversy that the artist was embroiled in.

The news of Scott no longer performing at Coachella 2022 was first reported by KSEQ, and they sourced reports from the city of Indio and the Community Services Manager Jim Curtis.

Variety has quoted an insider, saying that Scott's agent had been "been steadfast in trying to keep the slot". Scott was going to be the leading act.

Scott's agent, Cara Lewis of the Cara Lewis Group, was reportedly informed of the news that the rapper will no longer be the leading act.

This cancelation means that the event has agreed to pay a 'kill fee' for dropping the artist. This is set at 25% of what his total earnings from this event would have been, according to an article from Hype Beast.

Scott returned to social media earlier this week after being away since the tragedy happened in November 2021.

The rapper is still facing hundreds of lawsuits filed against him and affiliated with the Astroworld Music Festival event of last year.

It remains unclear how long Scott will remain away from performing in public or if he will reportedly ever get a chance to dedicate any performance to the victims of the Astroworld tragedy.

- Additional sourcing from Variety, KESQ, Hype Beast and Rolling Stone.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Astroworld# Travis Scott# Coachella

Comments / 57

Published by

I write stories that matter

Los Angeles, CA
4396 followers

More from Victor

Pfizer hints at designing a Covid-19 vaccine targeted towards eradicating the Omicron variant

Pfizer has hinted at developing a coronavirus vaccine that will solely be designed to target the Omicron variant, the company has revealed. Pfizer Inc. headquarters is seen in New York City.Jeenah Moon / AFP.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

Florida Journo thrown out for asking DeSantis if state let nearly a million Covid tests expire while on Christmas break

Grant Stern has once again claimed to have been kicked out during a press briefing before asking Governor Ron DeSantis if the state let nearly a million Covid tests expire last week while he was on Christmas break.

Read full story
25 comments

Opinion: The court's decision to allow Djokovic to play poses a risk and undermines AU's health

On Monday, an Australian judge ordered that Novak Djokovic be released from immigration detention following the athlete's controversy pertaining to the Covid-19 vaccine. A decision that seems to undermine Australia's health protocols in place to please an anti-vaccination tennis player writes Victor. This opinion piece will dissect the matter.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado governor lowered the 110-year sentence in vehicular homicide case because the tragedy was 'unintentional'

The governor of Colorado has lowered the 110-year sentence of truck driver Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos in a vehicular homicide case to just 10-years because the tragedy was an "unintentional act".

Read full story
103 comments

Over a year ago, Biden said Covid-19 pandemic is a federal problem. Recently, he said it's a state problem

Over a year ago, before United States President Joe Biden took office, he said that the coronavirus pandemic is a federal problem. Recently, the president has come under fire for "changed" views, where he seemed to be placing responsibility on states.

Read full story
1 comments

Omicron appears to be spreading faster in the U.S. than in Southern Africa, despite Biden's travel bans on those nations

The Omicron variant seems to be spreading a lot faster in the United States than any of the Southern Africa countries that were hit with travel bans by the White House. Covid-19 travel stock photo.Olya Kobruseva / Pexels.

Read full story
127 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Black Lives Matter branch supporting Smollett accuses Chicago Police Department of 'having no respect' for black lives

The Los Angeles Black Lives Matter organization that threw its support behind Jussie Smollett accused the Chicago Police Department of having no respect for the lives of Black people in a report.

Read full story
23 comments
Coachella, CA

Travis Scott's team yet to confirm the news of him no longer being the headlining act at Coachella

Travis Scott's team is yet to confirm the news of him no longer being the main headline act for 2022's Coachella, despite major publications reporting this. Rapper Travis Scott during his 2017 Coachella set list.Frazer Harrison / AFP.

Read full story
23 comments
Texas State

Texas and its controversial immigrant eradication measures using state law enforcement lead to a brawl

Texas has come under the spotlight for their immigration policy on foreign nationals and how it is being implemented. There are also several issues that have been raised about the way the state is defying Constitution rules.

Read full story

People on Social Media drag President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris over old tweets where they backed Jussie Smollett

People on Twitter fire at United States President Joe Biden and Madam Vice President Kamala Harris over old tweets that the two tweeted, supporting Jussie Smollett in 2019. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' tweets supporting Jussie Smollett back in 2019 come under fire.Curtsey of New York Post.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Black Lives Matter slammed for supporting Jussie Smollett after guilty verdict

The Los Angeles Black Lives Matter movement has been slammed for supporting Jussie Smollett following a guilty verdict. Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courts Building.Scott Olson / AFP.

Read full story
859 comments

CNN's editorial 'slip up' slammed by some Republicans for downplaying Jussie Smollett's guilty verdict

A few influential Republican leaders have criticized CNN for understating Jussie Smollett's charges on a headline of one of their stories that went viral on Twitter late on Thursday.

Read full story
84 comments
Denver, CO

Denver residents concerned as 232+ days go by without snow, forcing locals to find ways that'll make the process faster

Residents of Denver, Colorado, have been left concerned due to no sign of snow this winter, marking over 200 hundred days since the area last experienced flakes. Skiers walked on exposed pavement in ColoradoJason Connolly / Getty Images.

Read full story
2 comments

Journalist slams the public for bullying Hulu into removing the Astroworld docu, saying it would've answered questions

A journalist has spoken out about the backlash that Hulu received for airing the Astroworld documentary, saying that the documentary would have answered questions that the public has on how the deaths happened.

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

Health Ministry yet to reveal if Florida's Omicron patient-zero traveled internationally or contracted Covid-19 locally

The state of Florida is yet to reveal if the first person who tested positive with the Omicron variant travelled outside the United States or contracted Covid-19 locally. Coronavirus stock composite photo.Edward Jenner / Pexels.

Read full story
2 comments

More families of Astroworld victims reportedly turn down Travis Scott's offer to cover burial costs

Some of the families of the Astroworld Music Festival victims have reportedly turned down Travis Scott's offer to cover burial costs. Days after ten lives were lost at the tragic Astroworld Music Concert, Travis Scott offered to cover the funeral expenses of all victims, according to a report by Variety.

Read full story
243 comments

Online backlash caused the Astroworld documentary series to be canceled

The online backlash that Hulu received is reportedly responsible for canceling the Astroworld Documentary series that the network planned. Astroworld Concert From Hell posterHulu / ABC13/KTRK-TV.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Companies in Texas defy Governor Greg Abbott's executive order prohibiting employer-mandated vaccines

Companies across the state of Texas have reportedly defied Governor Greg Abbott's executive order that was aimed at prohibiting employer-mandated vaccines. Texas Governor Greg Abbott.World Travel & Tourism Council's photostream.

Read full story
316 comments
Texas State

Abbott slammed for claiming that South Africans are entering the country illegally

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been slammed for claiming that South Africans are entering the United States illegally, and crossing the borders. On Sunday, Governor Greg Abbott took to Twitter to express his 'xenophobia' by claiming that immigrants have been apprehended crossing borders illegally from South Africa.

Read full story
125 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy