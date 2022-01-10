Travis Scott wanted to keep Coachella and use his performance to honor Astroworld victims

A report has noted that Travis Scott and his management wanted to keep his Coachella slot due to the fact that his performance was going to be dedicated to Astroworld victims, acccording to an inside source from Variety.

Rapper Travis Scott. Umpahimself / Flickr

A report from Variety a few weeks ago revealed that Travis Scott was no longer going to perform at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The reason for Scott being reportedly off the festival's lineup is due to the Astroworld controversy that the artist was embroiled in.

The news of Scott no longer performing at Coachella 2022 was first reported by KSEQ, and they sourced reports from the city of Indio and the Community Services Manager Jim Curtis.

Variety has quoted an insider, saying that Scott's agent had been "been steadfast in trying to keep the slot". Scott was going to be the leading act.

Scott's agent, Cara Lewis of the Cara Lewis Group, was reportedly informed of the news that the rapper will no longer be the leading act.

This cancelation means that the event has agreed to pay a 'kill fee' for dropping the artist. This is set at 25% of what his total earnings from this event would have been, according to an article from Hype Beast.

Scott returned to social media earlier this week after being away since the tragedy happened in November 2021.

The rapper is still facing hundreds of lawsuits filed against him and affiliated with the Astroworld Music Festival event of last year.

It remains unclear how long Scott will remain away from performing in public or if he will reportedly ever get a chance to dedicate any performance to the victims of the Astroworld tragedy.

- Additional sourcing from Variety, KESQ, Hype Beast and Rolling Stone.