Over a year ago, Biden said Covid-19 pandemic is a federal problem. Recently, he said it's a state problem

Over a year ago, before United States President Joe Biden took office, he said that the coronavirus pandemic is a federal problem. Recently, the president has come under fire for "changed" views, where he seemed to be placing responsibility on states.

U.S. President Joe Biden has been slammed for saying that the Coronavirus pandemic is a statewide responsibility, when back in 2020, on November 13, he tweeted different views.

Last year President Biden made a tweet saying that the novel coronavirus demands a robust and immediate federal response, referring to a surge in hospital admissions, deaths and Covid infections.

The tweet was made, annotating to the fact that the then administration was not fulfilling its tasks. Clearly, this has changed.

The tweet was also made shortly after citizens had taken to the ballot to make their selection and the counting process was under way at the time.

Now, fast forward to this week, a clip was shared on social media of President Biden saying that Covid-19 is a state responsibility.

In the 5-second video, the president pointed out that there is no federal solution to Covid-19 and that it should and is supposed to be solved at a state level.

This sudden change of heart has been met by a lot of criticism all over the internet, with many calling out the Biden Administration.

One person pointed out that Biden's statement is due to the fact that Republican-Led states have repeatedly requested to have their Covid-19 mitigation process.

On October 8, 2021, Reuters reported that the U.S. Senate had approved a Republican measure that would overturn Biden's Covid-19 vaccine-or-test mandate for private businesses, and this is attributing to why Biden seemed to have given up fighting the G.O.P leaders.

The governors pushing who have mostly been pushing for this independence without intervention from the federal government are Texas' Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis.

The New York Times also reported that republicans had fought mask requirements and vaccine mandates for months, but as coronavirus infections again rise, they continue to blame the president for failing to end the health crisis.

Someone also added that the 5-second clip was taken out of context to a larger picture that President Biden was talking about regarding Governor's Associations.

The user clarified that Biden pointed out there have been restrictions on what the federal government can do in a Federal system, which is why he (Biden) is telling states to do their part of the job because he is doing his.

