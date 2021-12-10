Denver, CO

Denver residents concerned as 232+ days go by without snow, forcing locals to find ways that'll make the process faster

Victor

Residents of Denver, Colorado, have been left concerned due to no sign of snow this winter, marking over 200 hundred days since the area last experienced flakes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qLQT6_0dIklsQr00
Skiers walked on exposed pavement in ColoradoJason Connolly / Getty Images

Denver has not experienced any snow in over 230 days due to snarky weather and climate conditions, according to local meteorologists.

These drought weather conditions in the American West seem to be the cause behind the city's snow being delayed.

One media correspondent Cal Presley from NBC News mentioned that this is not only about a weather issue or a water supply problem, saying it's a climate story.

He highlighted that the current low water supply mainly was hampering the climate issues that the town has been experiencing later.

According to Mike Eytel, a senior water resource specialist, a new form of weather modification called "cloud seeding" is being tested out to help bolster the water supply.

This is said to help improve the cloud's ability to snow or rain, and as it turns out, every drop that the residents will receive will be helpful in any shape or form.

The situation of Denver not having any snow in sight this winter has left some locals freaking out as something like this has never happened before.

A report from the New York Times says this unusually warm and dry start of the winter season has left sports enthusiasts also feeling let down.

As artificial snow continues to be tested out, winter storms that have are being predicted to come are hoped to be somehow helpful in changing these situations.

- Additional sourcing from Denver7, New York Times & MSNBC.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Denver Coloradoclimateweather

Comments / 2

Published by

I write stories that matter

Los Angeles, CA
4276 followers

More from Victor

Texas State

Texas and its controversial immigrant eradication measures using state law enforcement lead to a brawl

Texas has come under the spotlight for their immigration policy on foreign nationals and how it is being implemented. There are also several issues that have been raised about the way the state is defying Constitution rules.

Read full story

People on Social Media drag President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris over old tweets where they backed Jussie Smollett

People on Twitter fire at United States President Joe Biden and Madam Vice President Kamala Harris over old tweets that the two tweeted, supporting Jussie Smollett in 2019. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' tweets supporting Jussie Smollett back in 2019 come under fire.Curtsey of New York Post.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Black Lives Matter slammed for supporting Jussie Smollett after guilty verdict

The Los Angeles Black Lives Matter movement has been slammed for supporting Jussie Smollett following a guilty verdict. Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courts Building.Scott Olson / AFP.

Read full story
855 comments

CNN's editorial 'slip up' slammed by some Republicans for downplaying Jussie Smollett's guilty verdict

A few influential Republican leaders have criticized CNN for understating Jussie Smollett's charges on a headline of one of their stories that went viral on Twitter late on Thursday.

Read full story
85 comments

Journalist slams the public for bullying Hulu into removing the Astroworld docu, saying it would've answered questions

A journalist has spoken out about the backlash that Hulu received for airing the Astroworld documentary, saying that the documentary would have answered questions that the public has on how the deaths happened.

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

Health Ministry yet to reveal if Florida's Omicron patient-zero traveled internationally or contracted Covid-19 locally

The state of Florida is yet to reveal if the first person who tested positive with the Omicron variant travelled outside the United States or contracted Covid-19 locally. Coronavirus stock composite photo.Edward Jenner / Pexels.

Read full story
2 comments

More families of Astroworld victims reportedly turn down Travis Scott's offer to cover burial costs

Some of the families of the Astroworld Music Festival victims have reportedly turned down Travis Scott's offer to cover burial costs. Days after ten lives were lost at the tragic Astroworld Music Concert, Travis Scott offered to cover the funeral expenses of all victims, according to a report by Variety.

Read full story
243 comments

Online backlash caused the Astroworld documentary series to be canceled

The online backlash that Hulu received is reportedly responsible for canceling the Astroworld Documentary series that the network planned. Astroworld Concert From Hell posterHulu / ABC13/KTRK-TV.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Companies in Texas defy Governor Greg Abbott's executive order prohibiting employer-mandated vaccines

Companies across the state of Texas have reportedly defied Governor Greg Abbott's executive order that was aimed at prohibiting employer-mandated vaccines. Texas Governor Greg Abbott.World Travel & Tourism Council's photostream.

Read full story
327 comments
Texas State

Abbott slammed for claiming that South Africans are entering the country illegally

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been slammed for claiming that South Africans are entering the United States illegally, and crossing the borders. On Sunday, Governor Greg Abbott took to Twitter to express his 'xenophobia' by claiming that immigrants have been apprehended crossing borders illegally from South Africa.

Read full story
125 comments

Let's talk Covid-19 vaccine safety and fears of Myocarditis in children who inherit heart conditions from parents

As children continue to receive their Covid inoculations, there have been talks about Myocarditis. What these talks do not seem to talk about is a child's history with heart issues. Here's everything that you need to know:

Read full story
59 comments
Texas State

Overflowing hospitals led to Texas spending $7 billion in federal funding to mitigate the spread of Covid-19

The pressure that hospitals across Texas were under according to a report from ABC News, led to massive spending of $7 billion in federal money to assist the state's health care system in managing the novel coronavirus.

Read full story

Travis Scott seen chilling with friends in public for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott was spotted outside two days before Thanksgiving for the first since the events of the Astroworld Music Festival, which resulted in 10 people dying and at least 300 more wounded.

Read full story
55 comments

Biden Administration praised on social media for preventing food shortages during Thanksgiving

United States President Joe Biden's administration has received praises online for preventing food shortages during Thanksgiving. Biden pardons Peanut Butter the turkey during the 74th annual Thanksgiving turkey pardoning on November 19, 2021.Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images.

Read full story
709 comments
Texas State

Fourth state-wide Stimulus Check yet to be confirmed in Texas

The fourth monetary incentive from the state of Texas is yet to be confirmed, prompting one to wonder what the hold up is given how other states are ahead of this. The United States currency, American Dollars.Suresh Kumar / Flickr.

Read full story
1 comments

Omicron variant earns the Southern Africa region a travel ban following Fauci's meeting with them. Here's what we know

The United State slapped the Southern Africa region with a travel ban on Friday, following a meeting between Dr. Anthony Fauci and his team with the South African Health Ministry pertaining to the Omicron variant. Here's a recap of everything:

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Florida residents can breathe a sigh of relief as Tropical Storm Wanda prepares to leave for good

Residents of Florida would no longer live in a state of worry as Tropical Storm Wanda nears its final week. As Tropical Storm Wanda enters the final week of reign, officials have highlighted that the impact of storms this season have been minimal to none compared to 2020.

Read full story
22 comments
Houston, TX

In Case You Missed It: Travis Scott's attorneys were upset about comments made by the Chief of Houston Police Department

One of the vital counterattack points that people could have missed was Travis Scott's lawyers being upset over comments that were made by the Chief of Police in Houston, Texas.

Read full story
21 comments
Miami, FL

Miami's Lincoln Theatre says it didn't know past dismissed violations could cost them permit renewals

Tapelia and Ole Ole's ownership group Lincoln Theatre says it did not know those past violations that were resolved or dismissed would lead to their permits not being renewed. Outside shot of Tapelia restaurant in Miami, Florida.Trip Advisor / Supplied.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy