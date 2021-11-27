Travis Scott seen chilling with friends in public for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott was spotted outside two days before Thanksgiving for the first since the events of the Astroworld Music Festival, which resulted in 10 people dying and at least 300 more wounded.

Mark Wahlberg, Corey Gamble and Travis Scott. @TheMindOfHY / Twitter

Travis Scott has been spotted in public for the first time since the tragedy of the Astroworld Music Festival.

The successful rapper was spotted at Madison Club in La Quint in Southern California on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

According to a report by Independent UK, he was reportedly photographed with Michael Jordan, Mark Wahlberg, Madison Club.

People say that it seems like Kris Jenner asked her longtime boyfriend Corey to take Scott out to get some air with retired NBA superstar Michael Jordan.

Some people were expressing their disappointments in Wahlberg hanging out with Scott, given what he is facing.

Dozens of lawsuits have been filed against Scott, Live Nation, Drake and other concert organizers over the incident.

Scott has offered to pay for the funerals of the deceased and provide mental health counseling for anyone impacted by the incident.

The rapper also apologized and expressed his immense sorrow on Instagram shortly after the event had taken place.

A petition was also created that asked Texas Governor Greg Abbott to ban the rapper from having any performances in the future across the entire state, but the governor is yet to acknowledge it.

So far, his legal team and parties being sued are yet to launch a tactical defense strategy against all the lawsuits they are facing.

- This is a developing story.