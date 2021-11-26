Biden Administration praised on social media for preventing food shortages during Thanksgiving

United States President Joe Biden's administration has received praises online for preventing food shortages during Thanksgiving.

Biden pardons Peanut Butter the turkey during the 74th annual Thanksgiving turkey pardoning on November 19, 2021. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Americans seemed to have found a large majority of the items they wanted to buy during Thanksgiving, and they thanked the Biden Administration for that.

A large majority of big chain stores have been touted for ensuring that there is enough inventory for residents to do their shopping.

One user took to Twitter to express how they went to multiple grocery stores, and all of them were overflowing with turkeys and everything else one would need for a holiday dinner.

The one item that people were proud to have found is the turkey - which happens to be an essential food item on the Thanksgiving dinner table.

According to Vox Media, an estimated 46 million turkeys are eaten each Thanksgiving in the United States, and nearly 9 in 10 Americans eat turkey on the holiday.

Many experts said that turkeys would be a bit more challenging and more expensive to get during this year's Thanksgiving.

This was due to the fact that the supply chain disruptions and labor shortages were plaguing countless industries, as per Vox's report.

A few weeks ago, a report from CBS Morning highlighted how supply shortages might make Thanksgiving dinner a little bit more expensive than in previous years.

However, many people pointed out the massive discount prices and bought an extra turkey because of how good the deals were.

A user who works at a Food Bank in their area shared that they also had enough and even allowed some families to take two.

All of this led to some people saying that talks about "food shortages" were just a way to "cause panic" when in reality, outlets have enough inventory.