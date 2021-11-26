Fourth state-wide Stimulus Check yet to be confirmed in Texas

The fourth monetary incentive from the state of Texas is yet to be confirmed, prompting one to wonder what the hold up is given how other states are ahead of this.

The United States currency, American Dollars. Suresh Kumar / Flickr

Stimulus checks have helped many Americans, especially Texas residents, to navigate life and their households during the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic saw people lose their income and struggle to meet ends, leaving many in a state of shock without knowing how they would recuperate.

The U.S. government has been showing a vast amount of support for its citizens during this pandemic in any way that it possibly can.

The state offices tabled the following as part of the assistance programme:

Tax breaks

Extended benefits programs

Unemployment benefits increases

Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit

States like New York and California have creative initiatives

When United States President Joe Biden took office, he unveiled a massive R2 trillion plan as reported by Bloomberg.

This is the package that saw citizens of the U.S. receive a stimulus, and so far, at least three have been paid in Texas.

The fourth stimulus is yet to be confirmed across the state, but it seems like some school districts have decided to jack up salaries for teachers.

According to ABC affiliate WFAA channel, educators would be receiving an increase in Fort Worth and Arlington schooling districts by at least 2%.

The same increment will see Denton employees also be given a bonus of 500 dollars, on top of the 2% increase that they will be getting.

A petition that called for the extension of the $2,000 stimulus check for adults and $1,000 for kids is nearing 3,000,000 signatures as of November 27, 2021.