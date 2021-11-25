Miami's Lincoln Theatre says it didn't know past dismissed violations could cost them permit renewals

Tapelia and Ole Ole's ownership group Lincoln Theatre says it did not know those past violations that were resolved or dismissed would lead to their permits not being renewed.

Outside shot of Tapelia restaurant in Miami, Florida. Trip Advisor / Supplied

Two Miami restaurant outlets, Tapelia and Ole Ole are suing the city of Miami Beach for denying their permits for outdoor dining, a report says.

The 90-page lawsuits against the municipality were prompted by the fact that the two restaurants had to close by the end of the month.

As for Tapelia, the restaurant has been operating around the area for about a decade now, and the sudden permit denial meant they had to close.

The City of Miami Beach also declined 13 South Beach businesses their permit applications under the new criteria, which takes past violations seriously.

The most devastating fact is that these rejection letters cannot be appealed, and there is a blockade that prevents re-application for at least 12-months.

Some of the past violations include:

The endless hawking or soliciting. This can be described as the selling of goods informally in public places or at random corners.

Improper signage basically includes excessive promotions such as huge signs or loud touting customers on extended audio waves.

The "bait and switch". This is when businesses create an appealing but ingenuine offer to sell a product or service.

Letters of denials point to alleged violations that took place primarily in 2020, most of which were either resolved or dismissed.

This is reportedly due to the fact that customers not only complained to businesses directly about issues they had with them, but they also filed formal complaints to the municipality office.

When asked for comment, Miami Beach City Commissioner Mark Samuelian said he fully supports the city manager's decision.

He added:

This is part of the city's overall strategy to clean up the city and make it more attractive for locals to visit too. These businesses need to step up their game and stop the problem."

Samuelian highlighted the importance of businesses adhering to code and not continuing to violate some of the ethical codes they vowed to abide by when they initially got permits.

Many of the denied businesses make a large majority of their income from outdoor dining, Tapelia being one of them.

This sudden loss to restaurants comes at a time when the tourism industry in Florida took a massive knock due to the coronavirus pandemic.