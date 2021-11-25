Florida residents can breathe a sigh of relief as Tropical Storm Wanda prepares to leave for good

Residents of Florida would no longer live in a state of worry as Tropical Storm Wanda nears its final week.

As Tropical Storm Wanda enters the final week of reign, officials have highlighted that the impact of storms this season have been minimal to none compared to 2020.

According to the weather service meteorologists, the Tropical Storm Wanda marks the 21st storm to be named in the Atlantic hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Wanda is also said to be the last storm for the year, meaning that the residents can rest easy during this festive season as no activity is expected.

The state of Florida has seen a few close calls during the past few seasons based on a report by the Sun Sentinel, but nothing that could be compared to the 1935 Labor Day hurricane.

According to Kevin Guthrie, director of the state Division of Emergency Management, a large majority of the ones that kept on nearing closer to rampaging the state were not severe due to the slight change in track direction.

When continuing to address the impact of past storms, Guthrie added:

We're still working Hurricane Michael, Hurricane Irma, Matthew, Hermine, Dorian and so on. So, yeah, it was good for us to work on some of those past disasters and get them working towards closing out. It only takes one big storm to cause problems in the state of Florida. This is not going to be the norm. We are Florida. We get hit by hurricanes. It is going to happen."

This time, only two storms were experienced by the South of Florida after over twenty of them occurred in the United States.

Elsa and Fred, both tropical storms while near South Florida, mainly were rainmakers and gave the area brief tropical-storm-force winds.

In the whole of 2021, only above-average storms were experienced, and this still does not match Hurricane Irma in 2017 and Hurricane Michael in 2018 according to Guthrie.

As such, this year is touted as the third year in a row without any hurricane iterations directly causing massive damage to Florida.