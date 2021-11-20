DeSantis slammed for using 2nd Grade pupil who was suspended 38 times for refusing to wear mask to push vaccine politics

Victor

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has received backlash for using a Grade 2 pupil who was suspended at least 38 times for refusing to wear a mask, to push Covid-19 vaccine politics.

A Grade 2 Pupil that was suspended 38-times for refusing to wear a mask.@bennyjohnson / Twitter

A few days ago, Governor DeSantis officially signed a bill into law that aims to prevent any Covid-19 vaccine mandates across the state of Florida.

During this press briefing from a video clip shared by Benny Johnson, Governor DeSantis invited an elementary school pupil to come forward and grace the podium.

This pupil was revealed to have been a second-grader who got suspended 38-times by schools for refusing to wear a mask.

This prompted social media users to slam the governor for using children to "push politics," with many saying that this act is reprehensible.

One Twitter user mentioned that they blame parents for allowing something like this to happen, as it seems like the child did not want to be there.

Another individual alluded to this, adding that Republicans cannot critique Democrats for encouraging kids to talk publicly about vaccines and do the same thing later.

One supporter for the governor mentioned that they do support the bill, but putting the little girl on the podium was not a wise.

Online users also critiqued this form of act as "treating children like props" in the war against coronavirus health mandates and that this behavior is despicable.

More republicans were sharing their support for Governor Ron DeSantis, and many anti-vaxxers opined about how incredibly unique the whole experience has been.

