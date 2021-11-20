Travis Scott's fans slammed on social media for filing lawsuits for something that they 'caused'

Fans of rapper Travis Scott have been slammed by critiques online for causing the events of Astroworld Music Festival, and then suing the artist received a vast amount of criticism.

Fans at Travis Scott's 2021 Astroworld music concert. Erika Goldring / Gallo Images

Attendees who went to Travis Scott's Astroworld Music concert were blamed for the stampede that resulted in the death of ten people and 300 more getting injured.

Those same attendees who attended the event are being slammed for causing the cascade failure and then wanting to sue for what resulted from their own doing.

The Saturday after the event, people took to social media to deliberate their views, blaming Scott's fans for their carelessness and unruly behavior.

This is due to the fact more fans reportedly barged into the event, breaking gates and making their way to the stage to watch Scott's performance.

Media houses also captured hostile and outraged attendees storming out of the event and a lot more stepping on those too slow to move out of the way.

More festival-goers were captured getting trampled at the exiting gates, in a state of shock, hoping to get to a place of safety without any harm.

Fans are also said to have stopped security guards from assisting those that passed out by jumping on their golf carts and preventing them from moving.

Although the people suing could have been the ones who bought tickets and hoped for a great experience, it is possible that some attendees had a hand in causing those chaos.

It will also be challenging for Scott's legal team to separate the ones who indeed deserve to be compensated truly and the ones who are taking chances.

More details are yet to be shared by him and his team, but while they do that, more lawsuits keep piling up and being sent his way.

Based on the content shared online, the crowd was heavily staggered onto each other in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many attendees were sweating due to how fumid the venue is said to have been, and many more are alleged to have consumed illicit substances.