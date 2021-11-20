Miami residents urged to remain indoors following heaving Florida rains that damaged the state's infrastructure

Florida residents have been advised by meteorologists to remain indoors due to more rains being expected, following the heavy rains that were experienced in Miami.

Flooding on Biscayne Blvd. @fox_sheldon / Twitter

The central boarding district of Miami, Florida, experienced flooding that rampaged the streets and then damaged the city's infrastructure in the process.

Photos and videos shared all over the internet showed a depiction of residents having to push waterlogged while attempting to navigate streets.

Many cars were seen stuck in flooded areas, leading to traffic congestion and making it hard for drivers to marvel across the affected areas.

According to a report shared by Miami Herald, more heavy rainfall is expected to continue in the evening and possibly throughout the whole weekend.

With these additional rounds of showers coupled with storms persisting, larger ponding of water in various streets is being touted as a possibility.

The National Weather Service Miami-South Florida even advised everyone to monitor weather conditions within the area and be extra vigilant while doing this.

One of the things they mentioned was that if you as a resident encounter a flooded road, making a turnaround to use another route should be a must.

The Miami Herald in their coverage also highlighted that there is a 50-50 chance for more, despite the looming trend on the island chain heading toward a drier air into the weekend.

This level of flooding is said to continue around the coastal or metro Miami-Dade County and generally move southward.

There is also the highest chance that Palm Beach County will be primarily affected as rain chances continue.

WPLG Local 10 reported that these heavy rains and thunderstorms caused power outages across the affected areas.

