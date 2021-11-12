Apple Music is not being sued despite live-streaming the Astroworld chaotic crowds & deleting all related stream posts

Apple Music is reportedly not being sued despite live-streaming the Astroworld Music Festival chaotic crowds and then deleting all social media related posts about the stream afterwards.

Deleted Twitter posts from Apple Music hyping Astroworld. @ndimichino / Twitter

There has not been any lawsuit that has hit Apple Music yet, following the live streaming of events that occurred at the NRG Park during 2021's Astroworld Music Festival.

This missing lawsuit against Apple Music could be crucial as they happened to live stream the event and could possibly be sitting on footage that could be entered into evidence.

There has also not been any gag order issued against the company, despite many law firms getting experts to assess the venue through legal means while cases are being built.

Being hit with lawsuits has been happening to Travis Scott's management and Live Nation since the beginning of the week.

Few legal experts have been deliberating all over social media about the type of lawsuits launched towards Travis Scott, Live Nation and possibly Drake.

One prominent lawyer took to Instagram to share a video of why he expected Apple Music to be sued by The Kherkher Law Firm, one of the legal firms first to file a lawsuit.

Attorney Tom's list of brands and corporations that played a hand in putting together Apple Music was shared on TikTok by him, but Apple Music was not there.

Based on Travis Scott's announcement on his social media days leading to the music festival, Apple Music had full access to live streaming rights.

The company utilized its social media team to build up hype, share as much content as possible, and ensure that the streams trend and attract more people.

The company hyped-up the massive crowd of attendees and would have seen what was happening, seeing as the ambulance lights were much more visible photos shared on social media.

Now, they have a duty to inform all the right people if they have any knowledge of the stuff going on in the crowd.

People who work in signal transmission and signal transporting for live shows always see much more than everyone else.

Eventually, Apple Music deleted the posts related to the stream, where they hyped-up the large number of people that were present at the venue.

- This is a developing story as of November 11, 2021.