Apple Music is not being sued despite live-streaming the Astroworld chaotic crowds & deleting all related stream posts

Victor

Apple Music is reportedly not being sued despite live-streaming the Astroworld Music Festival chaotic crowds and then deleting all social media related posts about the stream afterwards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yP910_0cvDEZvi00
Deleted Twitter posts from Apple Music hyping Astroworld.@ndimichino / Twitter

There has not been any lawsuit that has hit Apple Music yet, following the live streaming of events that occurred at the NRG Park during 2021's Astroworld Music Festival.

This missing lawsuit against Apple Music could be crucial as they happened to live stream the event and could possibly be sitting on footage that could be entered into evidence.

There has also not been any gag order issued against the company, despite many law firms getting experts to assess the venue through legal means while cases are being built.

Being hit with lawsuits has been happening to Travis Scott's management and Live Nation since the beginning of the week.

Few legal experts have been deliberating all over social media about the type of lawsuits launched towards Travis Scott, Live Nation and possibly Drake.

One prominent lawyer took to Instagram to share a video of why he expected Apple Music to be sued by The Kherkher Law Firm, one of the legal firms first to file a lawsuit.

Attorney Tom's list of brands and corporations that played a hand in putting together Apple Music was shared on TikTok by him, but Apple Music was not there.

Based on Travis Scott's announcement on his social media days leading to the music festival, Apple Music had full access to live streaming rights.

The company utilized its social media team to build up hype, share as much content as possible, and ensure that the streams trend and attract more people.

The company hyped-up the massive crowd of attendees and would have seen what was happening, seeing as the ambulance lights were much more visible photos shared on social media.

Now, they have a duty to inform all the right people if they have any knowledge of the stuff going on in the crowd.

People who work in signal transmission and signal transporting for live shows always see much more than everyone else.

Eventually, Apple Music deleted the posts related to the stream, where they hyped-up the large number of people that were present at the venue.

- This is a developing story as of November 11, 2021.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I write stories that matter

Los Angeles, CA
2358 followers

More from Victor

Texas State

Over 4,000 people sign a petition to have Gregg Abbott ban Travis Scott from ever performing in Texas

At least 4,200 people have signed a petition to have the Governor of Texas, Gregg Abbott, ban Travis Scott - who was born and bred in Texas - to never perform in the state ever again.

Read full story

FLASHBACK | Videos show the time Travis Scott got arrested at LollaPalooza and charged with disorderly conduct

As stories surrounding Travis Scott enters a second week, it is worth going down the memory line of the time the rapper was arrested for urging unruly crowd behavior. Travis Scott performing at Lollapalooza in 2015.@prospect_sounds / Twitter.

Read full story
21 comments
Florida State

TIMELINE | Dr. Ladapo's journey up to so far as top Surgeon General and head of Florida's Health Ministry

Florida's Top Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.Paul Hennessy / Getty Images. Florida's top Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, has amassed consistent backlash on his role leading the state's Health Ministry. But to understand why his appointment and helming of the role has been met with backlash, you need to look at his journey in the last two months:

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Comedian Chip Franklin says Florida's Covid-19 death toll is due to Governor DeSantis' malice, not 'stupidity'

American comedian Chip Franklin has taken a dig at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, saying that the state's Covid-19 death toll is due to the governor's malice. Screenshot from 'Really American' video by Chip Franklin.@ReallyAmerican1 / Twitter.

Read full story
127 comments
Austin, TX

Lawyer advises fans who plan on accepting Astroworld refunds to be vigilant as that would prevent them from suing Travis

A lawyer has advised fans planning on accepting a refund to be careful about the terms and conditions of the refund, as that would exempt them from filing a lawsuit against Travis Scott and Live Nation.

Read full story
417 comments

Attorney Tom filed a lawsuit against 15 brands & corporations that are attached to the Astroworld Music Festival

A lawyer from Texas, Tom Kherkhey, has filed at least a lawsuit against fifteen brands that put together the Astroworld Music Festival. As more lawsuits are filed against Travis Scott and Live Nation, one lawyer is suing at least 15 parties associated with the festival.

Read full story
31 comments
Coachella, CA

Travis Scott is still the headlining act for Coachella 2022 despite calls for him to be removed

Despite ongoing calling calls all over social media for him to be removed, Rapper Travis Scott is still confirmed as the main headline act for Coachella 2022. Travis Scott during his 2017's Coachella performance.Kevin Winter / AFP.

Read full story
31 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis tables plan to boost salaries for teachers and to renew annual performance bonuses for principals

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has proposed plans that aim to boost salaries for educators, including a renewal on bonuses that should be given to principals. Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Read full story
Texas State

GALLERY | Residents of Texas commemorate lost lives & those wounded at Astroworld Music Fest at the NRG Park in pictures

A festival patron is seen leading flowers outside of the canceled Astroworld festival at NRG Park.Alex Bierens De Haan /AFP. Earlier this week, residents of Texas journeyed to NRG Park, where the Astroworld Music Festival was held to pay respect and honour lives lost and those wounded at the November 5 events.

Read full story
Coachella, CA

Travis sacked from Day N Vegas following events of Astroworld as petition to have him removed from Coachella is launched

Travis Scott will no longer be performing at one of Las Vegas's events, ' Day N Vegas', following the occurrences of the Astroworld Music Festival in Texas, but the artist is still healing Coachella 2022.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Kylie Jenner dragged into Astroworld events, with many wondering why she's not footing bills for affected victims

Travis Scott's baby mamma and alleged fiance, Kylie Jenner, has been dragged into the events of Astroworld, with many wondering why she is not offering to give families lump sums after this tragedy.

Read full story

Big Bird slammed on social media for spreading vaccine awareness

Earlier during the weekend, Big Bird took to social media to spread vaccine awareness messages that led to a massive backlash from Republicans. These are transformations that Big Bird is presumed to have due to a vaccine.Various Twitter Accounts.

Read full story
336 comments
Texas State

As Travis Scott expresses hurt, past stories emerge of him encouraging fans to break into venues just to see him perform

Travis Scott released a statement following events that transpired at the Astroworld Music Festival. Just as he did this, past stories of him encouraging fans to bust into events to watch him perform began emerging.

Read full story
50 comments

Travis Scott's fans blamed for stopping security from helping eight people & 300 more who got injured at Astroworld Fest

Fans who attended Travis Scott's Astroworld Music festival have been blamed for the stampede that led to the death of eight people and at least 300 more who got injured. Photo taken at Travis Scott's Astroworld Fest at NRG Stadium in Texas.Suzanne Cordeiro / AFP.

Read full story
62 comments
Florida State

Democrats want to know why Governor DeSantis doesn't acknowledge Florida's Covid-19 death toll

Florida Democrats want to know why Governor Ron DeSantis has not acknowledged the number of fatalities recorded by the state due to Covid-19, especially deaths that occurred during summer.

Read full story
576 comments

Video shows Travis Scott being aware of what was happening at his concert but continuing with his performance

A video has been trending on social media showing Travis Scott being aware of some passing out at his concert and alerting security to help them, yet not wholly stopping the show.

Read full story
537 comments
Florida State

Florida parents getting their kids vaccinated should learn about Myocarditis and how to keep their young boys safe

Following the announcement of the CDC approving the inoculation of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to children from the age of 5 until 11 years old, there needs to be some teaching regarding Myocarditis in young boys.

Read full story
81 comments
Florida State

Republicans slam the Media for ignoring Florida's Covid-19 recovery and win against the highly contagious Delta variant

Lately, the media has received a massive backlash for not massively reporting on a tremendous drop rate in Covid-19 cases across Florida. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Read full story
118 comments
Florida State

Dear CDC, some Florida parents asked paediatricians to administer a Covid shot to their kids under-12 back in September

Early September, parents in Florida were desperate to get their young children vaccinated to a point where they were pleading with paediatricians to administer a Covid-19 shot before it was legal to do so.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy