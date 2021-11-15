TIMELINE | Dr. Ladapo's journey up to so far as top Surgeon General and head of Florida's Health Ministry

Florida's Top Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. Paul Hennessy / Getty Images

Florida's top Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, has amassed consistent backlash on his role leading the state's Health Ministry. But to understand why his appointment and helming of the role has been met with backlash, you need to look at his journey in the last two months:

1. Dissolving quarantine mandates for pupils exposed to Covid-19

Just as Dr. Joseph Ladapo helmed his new role in Florida's Health Ministry, he moved on to institute a mandate that prohibits quarantine for pupils after a possible exposure to the novel coronavirus, Forbes reported.

This decision came after Dr. Ladapo signed new Covid-19 guidelines, in which he tweaked a lot of stipulations that were already in place and in line with the World Health Organization.

These new protocols allowed parents to decide whether their children should quarantine or stay in school if they are asymptomatic after being exposed to someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

The rules said that It was no longer a requirement for students to quarantine off-campus for days following a Covid-exposure as they would have to continue attending classes.

Pupils were not going to be restricted access to anything after being exposed to Covid-19, and the rules could be followed if a student is not asymptomatic.

Parents had the final call to this, and since a large majority of them were no pro-isolation, this meant that fewer kids were going to be pulled off from campus.

In cases of asymptomatic, then pupils would be given some leeway to quarantine at home, but the quarantine period was not supposed to exceed seven days if they do not get sick.

Dr. Ladapo implemented these new guidelines when the state of Florida was dealing with the worst case of Covid-19 infections in children.

Many parents were left hopeless as vaccines were yet to be approved for kids, and the state had also banned mask mandates, this as hospital admissions saw a surge.

The president of a statewide teachers' union said school districts need all the tools necessary to keep children safe, but Dr. Ladapo was adamant that his rules were in the best interest of the parents and children.

2. Walking around with no mask in the health field, and refusing to make his vaccine status public

A few weeks ago, the local media reported that Dr. Ladapo was booted from the office of a cancer-stricken State Senator, Tina Polsky, for not wearing a mask and not disclosing his vaccine status.

It is public knowledge that Senator Polsky has comorbidities, and people with them, are known to be vulnerable to any variants of Covid-19.

This is something that many health experts said Dr. Ladapo would be aware of, or someone from his team would alert him of this.

However, sources say he was eventually booted out given the fact that he was also walking around without a mask and refusing to disclose his status.

The Florida Department of Health spokesperson Weesam Khoury was asked on Monday if Dr. Ladapo is vaccinated, Khoury said that information is private.

During a health media briefing on Florida's status of readiness with the novel coronavirus, Dr. Ladapo peddled around a lot of anti-mask stories that have been deemed as misinformation.

None of the "data" and sources that the surgeon general has been sharing got proven to be factual, and that is because Dr. Ladapo never even shared where he gathered his information.

This also prompt people all over social media to speculate if he is indeed vaccinated or not vaccinated, given his ​concerted effort to prevent the truth of the vaccine from receiving attention.

And it doesn't seem like anyone will ever know his full vaccine status unless he confirms or denies that he received the Covid-19 inoculation.

Dr. Ladapo serves in a public office, not a private office. His vaccine status should be public information, given that he is leading the state's health ministry.

3. Claiming there is "data" that doesn't support masks wearing without actually presenting that data forward

A few weeks ago, Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo mentioned something disturbing during his speech pertaining to mask mandates for children in schools.

Dr. Ladapo claimed that data does not support any clinical benefit for children wearing masks to help mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

His point is that there is some disparity between the available data supporting masks mandates and data only supporting masks is widely available.

He added that no data supports "not wearing any masks in the middle of a highly contagious airborne virus like Covid-19" being made available.

Before the vaccine programme could be rolled out, health officials advised people to wear a cloth mask or a surgical or N95 mask - but more people leaned towards the cloth or surgical one.

One major thing Dr. Ladapo mentioned is that he has heard what other public health officials in other states (plus nationally) say about the importance of masks, but Florida is not going to follow that.

He lamented that Florida would not follow any available data, as it is not substantial enough to warrant mask mandates for children in schools.

After all of this, he still advised the residents of the entire state to switch off the T.V. and not follow what they see because the data being used to justify mask mandates in children is "very weak".

Everything has been disputed by health professionals over and over, for example:

Earlier this year, Dr. Fauci even endorsed double layering of masks - concepts that the United Kingdom, India, Brazil and South Africa were advised to follow as a way to deal with different Covid-19 variants.

This advise came just when the United States government thought they had a gripe on the virus and that the vaccine rollout was moving fast, but the following month it started lagging.

Then at President Joe Biden's inauguration, many attendees doubled up on masks - layering them to create an extra barrier of protection.

When the vaccine programme slowed around summer, with masks not being mandated, the Delta variant took it upon itself to spread rapidly.

Experts have also strongly emphasized...repeatedly that mask-wearing is an essential part of curbing the spread of Covid-19.

4. Critics say he will only cripple the already ailing health system of Florida

Many people have said that Dr. Ladapo will cripple the already ailing health system of the state of Florida.

Dr. Ladapo removed all remaining health protocols, or the lack thereof when he took instead of implementing ways to curb the spread of the Delta variant.

His inconsistent findings have been debunked by officials from the World Health Organization, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, over and over.

While he continued to spread misinformation on Fox News, Governor DeSantis was defending attacks labelled at him.

Governor DeSantis went to the same network to say that people who stay critiquing Dr. Ladapo view him as a threat despite his (Ladapo) impactful work.

Democrats are also saying that the massive decrease in Covid-19 cases across Florida should not be credited to Dr. Ladapo.

According to virologists and epidemiologists who study and predict the trajectory of Covid-19, the drop in cases was expected to happen.

This is because the novel coronavirus ran its course throughout Florida. Many people had it, while others had the vaccine and did not get severe symptoms.

One of the most consistent treatments that Dr. Ladapo has been subjected to is the constant attacks by the media, experts, and social media users.

This does not seem like it would end anytime soon, and should there happen to be another wave of Covid-19, his employment will get even rockier.

5. His appointment has been marred with controversy, with experts saying he's the worst pick to lead Florida's health ministry

Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo's appointment attracted a lot of controversy following his top Health Ministry position in Florida.

People critiquing Dr. Ladapo seem to be saying that he is not a clinician or an immunologist to be holding a professional opinion on Covid-19.

People online added that he had not treated coronavirus patients nor been an epidemiologist or a virologist, based on his CV.

Dr Joseph Ladapo is currently receiving the biggest salary increase of $250,000 as the new surgeon general of the state of Florida.

He is then running the state's Department of Health and serving as a health expert advisor to Governor Ron DeSantis.

In addition to his salary as surgeon general, Dr. Ladapo will make $262,000 as a professor of medicine at the University of Florida.

Dr Ladapo's job at the University of Florida School of Medicine is an agreement between the school and the Florida Department of Health.

As soon as Dr. Ladapo was appointed, he issued an emergency order that eliminated mandatory quarantines of non-symptomatic children exposed to Covid-19 in schools.

This led to him receiving widespread criticism for this decision, with many saying that he is deliberately putting the public's health at risk.

Governor DeSantis has said that the attacks that Dr. Ladapo keeps on receiving are merely due to people being threatened by him (Ladapo).