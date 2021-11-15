TIMELINE | Dr. Ladapo's journey up to so far as top Surgeon General and head of Florida's Health Ministry

Victor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YzSoG_0cvDBNPB00
Florida's Top Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.Paul Hennessy / Getty Images

Florida's top Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, has amassed consistent backlash on his role leading the state's Health Ministry. But to understand why his appointment and helming of the role has been met with backlash, you need to look at his journey in the last two months:

1. Dissolving quarantine mandates for pupils exposed to Covid-19

Just as Dr. Joseph Ladapo helmed his new role in Florida's Health Ministry, he moved on to institute a mandate that prohibits quarantine for pupils after a possible exposure to the novel coronavirus, Forbes reported.

This decision came after Dr. Ladapo signed new Covid-19 guidelines, in which he tweaked a lot of stipulations that were already in place and in line with the World Health Organization.

These new protocols allowed parents to decide whether their children should quarantine or stay in school if they are asymptomatic after being exposed to someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

The rules said that It was no longer a requirement for students to quarantine off-campus for days following a Covid-exposure as they would have to continue attending classes.

Pupils were not going to be restricted access to anything after being exposed to Covid-19, and the rules could be followed if a student is not asymptomatic.

Parents had the final call to this, and since a large majority of them were no pro-isolation, this meant that fewer kids were going to be pulled off from campus.

In cases of asymptomatic, then pupils would be given some leeway to quarantine at home, but the quarantine period was not supposed to exceed seven days if they do not get sick.

Dr. Ladapo implemented these new guidelines when the state of Florida was dealing with the worst case of Covid-19 infections in children.

Many parents were left hopeless as vaccines were yet to be approved for kids, and the state had also banned mask mandates, this as hospital admissions saw a surge.

The president of a statewide teachers' union said school districts need all the tools necessary to keep children safe, but Dr. Ladapo was adamant that his rules were in the best interest of the parents and children.

2. Walking around with no mask in the health field, and refusing to make his vaccine status public

A few weeks ago, the local media reported that Dr. Ladapo was booted from the office of a cancer-stricken State Senator, Tina Polsky, for not wearing a mask and not disclosing his vaccine status.

It is public knowledge that Senator Polsky has comorbidities, and people with them, are known to be vulnerable to any variants of Covid-19.

This is something that many health experts said Dr. Ladapo would be aware of, or someone from his team would alert him of this.

However, sources say he was eventually booted out given the fact that he was also walking around without a mask and refusing to disclose his status.

The Florida Department of Health spokesperson Weesam Khoury was asked on Monday if Dr. Ladapo is vaccinated, Khoury said that information is private.

During a health media briefing on Florida's status of readiness with the novel coronavirus, Dr. Ladapo peddled around a lot of anti-mask stories that have been deemed as misinformation.

None of the "data" and sources that the surgeon general has been sharing got proven to be factual, and that is because Dr. Ladapo never even shared where he gathered his information.

This also prompt people all over social media to speculate if he is indeed vaccinated or not vaccinated, given his ​concerted effort to prevent the truth of the vaccine from receiving attention.

And it doesn't seem like anyone will ever know his full vaccine status unless he confirms or denies that he received the Covid-19 inoculation.

Dr. Ladapo serves in a public office, not a private office. His vaccine status should be public information, given that he is leading the state's health ministry.

3. Claiming there is "data" that doesn't support masks wearing without actually presenting that data forward

A few weeks ago, Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo mentioned something disturbing during his speech pertaining to mask mandates for children in schools.

Dr. Ladapo claimed that data does not support any clinical benefit for children wearing masks to help mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

His point is that there is some disparity between the available data supporting masks mandates and data only supporting masks is widely available.

He added that no data supports "not wearing any masks in the middle of a highly contagious airborne virus like Covid-19" being made available.

Before the vaccine programme could be rolled out, health officials advised people to wear a cloth mask or a surgical or N95 mask - but more people leaned towards the cloth or surgical one.

One major thing Dr. Ladapo mentioned is that he has heard what other public health officials in other states (plus nationally) say about the importance of masks, but Florida is not going to follow that.

He lamented that Florida would not follow any available data, as it is not substantial enough to warrant mask mandates for children in schools.

After all of this, he still advised the residents of the entire state to switch off the T.V. and not follow what they see because the data being used to justify mask mandates in children is "very weak".

Everything has been disputed by health professionals over and over, for example:

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the U.S. and chief medical advisor to the president, endorses mask-wearing.

Earlier this year, Dr. Fauci even endorsed double layering of masks - concepts that the United Kingdom, India, Brazil and South Africa were advised to follow as a way to deal with different Covid-19 variants.

At the beginning of June, the World Health Organization advised people to continue wearing face masks while also taking extra measures meant to curb the spread of Covid.

This advise came just when the United States government thought they had a gripe on the virus and that the vaccine rollout was moving fast, but the following month it started lagging.

CNBC then reported that Dr. Mariangela Simao - who is the assistant director-general for access to medicines and health products at the WHO - emphasized the importance of wearing masks.

Then at President Joe Biden's inauguration, many attendees doubled up on masks - layering them to create an extra barrier of protection.

When the vaccine programme slowed around summer, with masks not being mandated, the Delta variant took it upon itself to spread rapidly.

Experts have also strongly emphasized...repeatedly that mask-wearing is an essential part of curbing the spread of Covid-19.

4. Critics say he will only cripple the already ailing health system of Florida

Many people have said that Dr. Ladapo will cripple the already ailing health system of the state of Florida.

Dr. Ladapo removed all remaining health protocols, or the lack thereof when he took instead of implementing ways to curb the spread of the Delta variant.

His inconsistent findings have been debunked by officials from the World Health Organization, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, over and over.

While he continued to spread misinformation on Fox News, Governor DeSantis was defending attacks labelled at him.

Governor DeSantis went to the same network to say that people who stay critiquing Dr. Ladapo view him as a threat despite his (Ladapo) impactful work.

Democrats are also saying that the massive decrease in Covid-19 cases across Florida should not be credited to Dr. Ladapo.

According to virologists and epidemiologists who study and predict the trajectory of Covid-19, the drop in cases was expected to happen.

This is because the novel coronavirus ran its course throughout Florida. Many people had it, while others had the vaccine and did not get severe symptoms.

One of the most consistent treatments that Dr. Ladapo has been subjected to is the constant attacks by the media, experts, and social media users.

This does not seem like it would end anytime soon, and should there happen to be another wave of Covid-19, his employment will get even rockier.

5. His appointment has been marred with controversy, with experts saying he's the worst pick to lead Florida's health ministry

Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo's appointment attracted a lot of controversy following his top Health Ministry position in Florida.

People critiquing Dr. Ladapo seem to be saying that he is not a clinician or an immunologist to be holding a professional opinion on Covid-19.

People online added that he had not treated coronavirus patients nor been an epidemiologist or a virologist, based on his CV.

Dr Joseph Ladapo is currently receiving the biggest salary increase of $250,000 as the new surgeon general of the state of Florida.

He is then running the state's Department of Health and serving as a health expert advisor to Governor Ron DeSantis.

In addition to his salary as surgeon general, Dr. Ladapo will make $262,000 as a professor of medicine at the University of Florida.

Dr Ladapo's job at the University of Florida School of Medicine is an agreement between the school and the Florida Department of Health.

As soon as Dr. Ladapo was appointed, he issued an emergency order that eliminated mandatory quarantines of non-symptomatic children exposed to Covid-19 in schools.

This led to him receiving widespread criticism for this decision, with many saying that he is deliberately putting the public's health at risk.

Governor DeSantis has said that the attacks that Dr. Ladapo keeps on receiving are merely due to people being threatened by him (Ladapo).

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 5

Published by

I write stories that matter

Los Angeles, CA
2835 followers

More from Victor

Florida State

DeSantis slammed for using 2nd Grade pupil who was suspended 38 times for refusing to wear mask to push vaccine politics

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has received backlash for using a Grade 2 pupil who was suspended at least 38 times for refusing to wear a mask, to push Covid-19 vaccine politics.

Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

Travis Scott's fans slammed on social media for filing lawsuits for something that they 'caused'

Fans of rapper Travis Scott have been slammed by critiques online for causing the events of Astroworld Music Festival, and then suing the artist received a vast amount of criticism.

Read full story
1 comments

Apple Music finally being sued for continuing to stream the event for 30min after the event had been declared a casualty

Apple's "Music" brand is finally being sued for continuing to stream the Astroworld Music Festival for at least 30 minutes after the event had been declared a casualty. Travis Scott's Astroworld poster@trvisXX / Twitter.

Read full story
8 comments
Florida State

Miami residents urged to remain indoors following heaving Florida rains that damaged the state's infrastructure

Florida residents have been advised by meteorologists to remain indoors due to more rains being expected, following the heavy rains that were experienced in Miami. The central boarding district of Miami, Florida, experienced flooding that rampaged the streets and then damaged the city's infrastructure in the process.

Read full story
136 comments
Texas State

Over 4,000 people sign a petition to have Governor Abbott ban Travis from performing in Texas for the foreseeable future

At least 4,200 people have signed a petition to have the Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, ban Travis Scott - who was born and bred in Texas - to never perform in the state ever again.

Read full story
327 comments
Austin, TX

UPDATE | Identities of all Ten fatally injured victims of the Astroworld Music Festival

All ten people who died at Astroworld Music Concert.Sourced from social media & Supplied by family. The names of all ten confirmed victims who were fatally injured at the Astroworld Music Festival have been released by Austin, Texas. Here is the update from the youngest victim to the oldest.

Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

Alisha Marie & MissRemiAshton reflect on their past experiences at a Travis show, saying that this was bound to happen

Two of some of the nation's biggest Influencers have reflected on their past experiences on a Travis Scott show, and one of the biggest things they mentioned was that the Astroworld events were bound to happen.

Read full story

FLASHBACK | Videos show the time Travis Scott got arrested at LollaPalooza and charged with disorderly conduct

As stories surrounding Travis Scott enters a second week, it is worth going down the memory line of the time the rapper was arrested for urging unruly crowd behavior. Travis Scott performing at Lollapalooza in 2015.@prospect_sounds / Twitter.

Read full story
21 comments
Florida State

Comedian Chip Franklin says Florida's Covid-19 death toll is due to Governor DeSantis' malice, not 'stupidity'

American comedian Chip Franklin has taken a dig at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, saying that the state's Covid-19 death toll is due to the governor's malice. Screenshot from 'Really American' video by Chip Franklin.@ReallyAmerican1 / Twitter.

Read full story
127 comments
Austin, TX

Lawyer advises fans who plan on accepting Astroworld refunds to be vigilant as that would prevent them from suing Travis

A lawyer has advised fans planning on accepting a refund to be careful about the terms and conditions of the refund, as that would exempt them from filing a lawsuit against Travis Scott and Live Nation.

Read full story
423 comments

Attorney Tom filed a lawsuit against 15 brands & corporations that are attached to the Astroworld Music Festival

A lawyer from Texas, Tom Kherkhey, has filed at least a lawsuit against fifteen brands that put together the Astroworld Music Festival. As more lawsuits are filed against Travis Scott and Live Nation, one lawyer is suing at least 15 parties associated with the festival.

Read full story
28 comments
Coachella, CA

Travis Scott is still the headlining act for Coachella 2022 despite calls for him to be removed

Despite ongoing calling calls all over social media for him to be removed, Rapper Travis Scott is still confirmed as the main headline act for Coachella 2022. Travis Scott during his 2017's Coachella performance.Kevin Winter / AFP.

Read full story
30 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis tables plan to boost salaries for teachers and to renew annual performance bonuses for principals

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has proposed plans that aim to boost salaries for educators, including a renewal on bonuses that should be given to principals. Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Read full story

Apple Music is not being sued despite live-streaming the Astroworld chaotic crowds & deleting all related stream posts

Apple Music is reportedly not being sued despite live-streaming the Astroworld Music Festival chaotic crowds and then deleting all social media related posts about the stream afterwards.

Read full story
Texas State

GALLERY | Residents of Texas commemorate lost lives & those wounded at Astroworld Music Fest at the NRG Park in pictures

A festival patron is seen leading flowers outside of the canceled Astroworld festival at NRG Park.Alex Bierens De Haan /AFP. Earlier this week, residents of Texas journeyed to NRG Park, where the Astroworld Music Festival was held to pay respect and honour lives lost and those wounded at the November 5 events.

Read full story
Coachella, CA

Travis sacked from Day N Vegas following events of Astroworld as petition to have him removed from Coachella is launched

Travis Scott will no longer be performing at one of Las Vegas's events, ' Day N Vegas', following the occurrences of the Astroworld Music Festival in Texas, but the artist is still healing Coachella 2022.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Kylie Jenner dragged into Astroworld events, with many wondering why she's not footing bills for affected victims

Travis Scott's baby mamma and alleged fiance, Kylie Jenner, has been dragged into the events of Astroworld, with many wondering why she is not offering to give families lump sums after this tragedy.

Read full story

Big Bird slammed on social media for spreading vaccine awareness

Earlier during the weekend, Big Bird took to social media to spread vaccine awareness messages that led to a massive backlash from Republicans. These are transformations that Big Bird is presumed to have due to a vaccine.Various Twitter Accounts.

Read full story
342 comments
Texas State

As Travis Scott expresses hurt, past stories emerge of him encouraging fans to break into venues just to see him perform

Travis Scott released a statement following events that transpired at the Astroworld Music Festival. Just as he did this, past stories of him encouraging fans to bust into events to watch him perform began emerging.

Read full story
50 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy