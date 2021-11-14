Lawyer advises fans who plan on accepting Astroworld refunds to be vigilant as that would prevent them from suing Travis

A lawyer has advised fans planning on accepting a refund to be careful about the terms and conditions of the refund, as that would exempt them from filing a lawsuit against Travis Scott and Live Nation.

On Monday, Variety reported that Travis Scott is set to issue a refund to all attendees of the Astroworld Music Festival that happened in Austin, Texas.

When event organizers sell a ticket to a concert, and they show up to the concert, which ends up being health hazardous due to inconsistent security, then they are obliged to get their money back.

One lawyer who goes by a pseudonym on TikTok addressed concerns that some of his followers had about requesting a refund and possibly signing on the dotted line.

It is prevalent for people to sign without checking what they are getting themselves into, and seeing as most attendees were teenagers, this is bound to happen.

Again, the most significant factor is whether anyone is made to sign off the possibility of raking in much more should this end up being a class-action suit.

A few more lawsuits have been speculated to be heading towards Scott

Being hit with lawsuits is something that Travis Scott's management and Live Nation probably expected to happen, following their reaction after Astroworld Music Festival.

Few legal experts have been deliberating all over social media about the type of lawsuits that will be launched towards Travis Scott, Live Nation and possibly Drake.

These are some of the parties expected to launch massive lawsuits:

Families of all eight of the deceased are expected to be the main key players in these lawsuits.

Those that got wounded will be asking for settlement on their hospital bills and physiotherapy treatment.

People who suffered injuries will seek psychological treatment, especially for those who were emotionally traumatized.

Including some people who will demand their money back for how the event touted its promises.

So far, at least 18 lawsuits have reportedly been filed against the artist and organizers of the music festival according to a tweet by AJ+.

The UK Daily Mail reported that police audio recordings reveal officers calling for Scott's set to stop, but the artist's performance continued for another 40 minutes.

As to whether more people who attended the music festival will choose their refunds and hopefully drop their lawsuits remains a mystery.

There is also the possibility that some families will take settlement offers, but everyone is yet to know if Travis Scott will challenge these lawsuits.

- Additional reporting from Aljazeera, Variety, and Daily Mail UK.