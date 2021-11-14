Austin, TX

Lawyer advises fans who plan on accepting Astroworld refunds to be vigilant as that would prevent them from suing Travis

Victor

A lawyer has advised fans planning on accepting a refund to be careful about the terms and conditions of the refund, as that would exempt them from filing a lawsuit against Travis Scott and Live Nation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qZi2P_0ctlimRz00
Artist and rapper Travis Scott.Carmen Mandato / AFP

On Monday, Variety reported that Travis Scott is set to issue a refund to all attendees of the Astroworld Music Festival that happened in Austin, Texas.

When event organizers sell a ticket to a concert, and they show up to the concert, which ends up being health hazardous due to inconsistent security, then they are obliged to get their money back.

One lawyer who goes by a pseudonym on TikTok addressed concerns that some of his followers had about requesting a refund and possibly signing on the dotted line.

It is prevalent for people to sign without checking what they are getting themselves into, and seeing as most attendees were teenagers, this is bound to happen.

Again, the most significant factor is whether anyone is made to sign off the possibility of raking in much more should this end up being a class-action suit.

A few more lawsuits have been speculated to be heading towards Scott

Being hit with lawsuits is something that Travis Scott's management and Live Nation probably expected to happen, following their reaction after Astroworld Music Festival.

Few legal experts have been deliberating all over social media about the type of lawsuits that will be launched towards Travis Scott, Live Nation and possibly Drake.

These are some of the parties expected to launch massive lawsuits:

  • Families of all eight of the deceased are expected to be the main key players in these lawsuits.
  • Those that got wounded will be asking for settlement on their hospital bills and physiotherapy treatment.
  • People who suffered injuries will seek psychological treatment, especially for those who were emotionally traumatized.
  • Including some people who will demand their money back for how the event touted its promises.

So far, at least 18 lawsuits have reportedly been filed against the artist and organizers of the music festival according to a tweet by AJ+.

The UK Daily Mail reported that police audio recordings reveal officers calling for Scott's set to stop, but the artist's performance continued for another 40 minutes.

As to whether more people who attended the music festival will choose their refunds and hopefully drop their lawsuits remains a mystery.

There is also the possibility that some families will take settlement offers, but everyone is yet to know if Travis Scott will challenge these lawsuits.

- Additional reporting from Aljazeera, Variety, and Daily Mail UK.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 423

Published by

I write stories that matter

Los Angeles, CA
2835 followers

More from Victor

Florida State

DeSantis slammed for using 2nd Grade pupil who was suspended 38 times for refusing to wear mask to push vaccine politics

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has received backlash for using a Grade 2 pupil who was suspended at least 38 times for refusing to wear a mask, to push Covid-19 vaccine politics.

Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

Travis Scott's fans slammed on social media for filing lawsuits for something that they 'caused'

Fans of rapper Travis Scott have been slammed by critiques online for causing the events of Astroworld Music Festival, and then suing the artist received a vast amount of criticism.

Read full story
1 comments

Apple Music finally being sued for continuing to stream the event for 30min after the event had been declared a casualty

Apple's "Music" brand is finally being sued for continuing to stream the Astroworld Music Festival for at least 30 minutes after the event had been declared a casualty. Travis Scott's Astroworld poster@trvisXX / Twitter.

Read full story
8 comments
Florida State

Miami residents urged to remain indoors following heaving Florida rains that damaged the state's infrastructure

Florida residents have been advised by meteorologists to remain indoors due to more rains being expected, following the heavy rains that were experienced in Miami. The central boarding district of Miami, Florida, experienced flooding that rampaged the streets and then damaged the city's infrastructure in the process.

Read full story
136 comments
Texas State

Over 4,000 people sign a petition to have Governor Abbott ban Travis from performing in Texas for the foreseeable future

At least 4,200 people have signed a petition to have the Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, ban Travis Scott - who was born and bred in Texas - to never perform in the state ever again.

Read full story
327 comments
Austin, TX

UPDATE | Identities of all Ten fatally injured victims of the Astroworld Music Festival

All ten people who died at Astroworld Music Concert.Sourced from social media & Supplied by family. The names of all ten confirmed victims who were fatally injured at the Astroworld Music Festival have been released by Austin, Texas. Here is the update from the youngest victim to the oldest.

Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

Alisha Marie & MissRemiAshton reflect on their past experiences at a Travis show, saying that this was bound to happen

Two of some of the nation's biggest Influencers have reflected on their past experiences on a Travis Scott show, and one of the biggest things they mentioned was that the Astroworld events were bound to happen.

Read full story

FLASHBACK | Videos show the time Travis Scott got arrested at LollaPalooza and charged with disorderly conduct

As stories surrounding Travis Scott enters a second week, it is worth going down the memory line of the time the rapper was arrested for urging unruly crowd behavior. Travis Scott performing at Lollapalooza in 2015.@prospect_sounds / Twitter.

Read full story
21 comments
Florida State

TIMELINE | Dr. Ladapo's journey up to so far as top Surgeon General and head of Florida's Health Ministry

Florida's Top Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.Paul Hennessy / Getty Images. Florida's top Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, has amassed consistent backlash on his role leading the state's Health Ministry. But to understand why his appointment and helming of the role has been met with backlash, you need to look at his journey in the last two months:

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Comedian Chip Franklin says Florida's Covid-19 death toll is due to Governor DeSantis' malice, not 'stupidity'

American comedian Chip Franklin has taken a dig at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, saying that the state's Covid-19 death toll is due to the governor's malice. Screenshot from 'Really American' video by Chip Franklin.@ReallyAmerican1 / Twitter.

Read full story
127 comments

Attorney Tom filed a lawsuit against 15 brands & corporations that are attached to the Astroworld Music Festival

A lawyer from Texas, Tom Kherkhey, has filed at least a lawsuit against fifteen brands that put together the Astroworld Music Festival. As more lawsuits are filed against Travis Scott and Live Nation, one lawyer is suing at least 15 parties associated with the festival.

Read full story
28 comments
Coachella, CA

Travis Scott is still the headlining act for Coachella 2022 despite calls for him to be removed

Despite ongoing calling calls all over social media for him to be removed, Rapper Travis Scott is still confirmed as the main headline act for Coachella 2022. Travis Scott during his 2017's Coachella performance.Kevin Winter / AFP.

Read full story
30 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis tables plan to boost salaries for teachers and to renew annual performance bonuses for principals

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has proposed plans that aim to boost salaries for educators, including a renewal on bonuses that should be given to principals. Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Read full story

Apple Music is not being sued despite live-streaming the Astroworld chaotic crowds & deleting all related stream posts

Apple Music is reportedly not being sued despite live-streaming the Astroworld Music Festival chaotic crowds and then deleting all social media related posts about the stream afterwards.

Read full story
Texas State

GALLERY | Residents of Texas commemorate lost lives & those wounded at Astroworld Music Fest at the NRG Park in pictures

A festival patron is seen leading flowers outside of the canceled Astroworld festival at NRG Park.Alex Bierens De Haan /AFP. Earlier this week, residents of Texas journeyed to NRG Park, where the Astroworld Music Festival was held to pay respect and honour lives lost and those wounded at the November 5 events.

Read full story
Coachella, CA

Travis sacked from Day N Vegas following events of Astroworld as petition to have him removed from Coachella is launched

Travis Scott will no longer be performing at one of Las Vegas's events, ' Day N Vegas', following the occurrences of the Astroworld Music Festival in Texas, but the artist is still healing Coachella 2022.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Kylie Jenner dragged into Astroworld events, with many wondering why she's not footing bills for affected victims

Travis Scott's baby mamma and alleged fiance, Kylie Jenner, has been dragged into the events of Astroworld, with many wondering why she is not offering to give families lump sums after this tragedy.

Read full story

Big Bird slammed on social media for spreading vaccine awareness

Earlier during the weekend, Big Bird took to social media to spread vaccine awareness messages that led to a massive backlash from Republicans. These are transformations that Big Bird is presumed to have due to a vaccine.Various Twitter Accounts.

Read full story
342 comments
Texas State

As Travis Scott expresses hurt, past stories emerge of him encouraging fans to break into venues just to see him perform

Travis Scott released a statement following events that transpired at the Astroworld Music Festival. Just as he did this, past stories of him encouraging fans to bust into events to watch him perform began emerging.

Read full story
50 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy