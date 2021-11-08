Video shows Travis Scott being aware of what was happening at his concert but continuing with his performance

A video has been trending on social media showing Travis Scott being aware of some passing out at his concert and alerting security to help them, yet not wholly stopping the show.

Travis Scott during his Astro Music Festival alerting security officials of someone collapsing. @Datnigga809 / Twitter

One of the videos that went to social media showed Travis Scott at his Astroworld Festival in Texas pointing at a person collapsing and alerting the security to help out.

However, Travis seems to have continued with his performance while most event attendees screamed and continued being in a party mood.

Some shouted in a loud setting at security guards to alert the production team to halt the event immediately, after Travis alerted security, he seemed to have continued performing.

Stage production teams usually focus on putting on a show and making sure that everything on the stage runs smooth - their focus is always the artist, and the security is responsible for maintaining the order around the event.

For some reason, there seems to have been a loss of communication between the security management team and the event's production team.

At least 8-people are said to have died, with 200 more wounded in a crush at the music festival that was set to take two days.

What a lot of people are saying is that usually huge artists like Michael Jackson and Beyonce are used to having fans pass out at concerts and they still perform.

Except that the difference is that security at such events is always everywhere, spread out across the floor and ready to assist.

This then eases up stress from the artist, and the production team can continue ensuring that everything goes as smoothly as possible.

Others have gone out of their way to defend Travis Scott, saying that he is used to seeing people pass out at his event while performing, meaning that collapsing was not a 'shock' to him.

Now, whose fault is it? Travis Scott's fans are defending him. Some people are saying unruly fans exacerbated the situation, but who should be blamed here?