Democrats want to know why Governor DeSantis doesn't acknowledge Florida's Covid-19 death toll

Florida Democrats want to know why Governor Ron DeSantis has not acknowledged the number of fatalities recorded by the state due to Covid-19, especially deaths that occurred during summer.

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis. Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Governor DeSantis helped lead Florida throughout this pandemic, making a name for himself in the process, but Democrats are saying that he did this without ever making sure that lives were saved.

The state of Florida experienced one of the worst devastating Covid-19 waves this year alone, which saw over 35,000 people die.

This number was worsened by the Delta variant experienced this summer, which saw over 20,000 die in just four months.

As of November 5, 2021, the state of Florida has registered 60,197 number of Covid-19 deaths, based on data shared by the New York Times dashboard.

Now, Florida has found a way to come of the devasting wave of the highly contagious Delta variant strong by reporting lower Covid infections than most states.

The month of October even saw the number for hospital admissions drop significantly, and deaths that were being recorded also dipped a lot.

What is even insane about this is that Florida won this war on Covid-19 without stringent Covid-19 safety protocols like masks and vaccine mandates.

Florida also registered a massive number of deaths in children around September, many were being admitted to hospital with severe symptoms, and the infections were way worse than expected.

All this made Governor DeSantis remind everyone of how hard the state fought and won against the worst iteration of the virus, but this continued to receive backlash from Democrats.

The governor's supporters even slammed the media and health experts for not acknowledging Governor DeSantis' hard work throughout this.

As happier every GOP member is, with these results and their hero (i.e. Ron DeSantis), none of them mentions any of the deaths incurred by the state.

The focus is how "nice" the trajectory of Covid-19 cases looks compared to other states and how hospital admissions and fatalities have dropped.

It sort of feels like they are celebrating winning the war, but also not having a respectable memorial remembrance for all the lives that have been lost.

Governor DeSantis himself has repeatedly never, in any of the dozen public appearances that he makes each week, taken a moment to reflect on all the lives that have been lost and remind families that lost their loved ones that they are in his heart.

This is probably the reason why Governor DeSantis has never acknowledged any Covid-19 deaths

A lot of Democrats are saying that Governor DeSantis just does not care in general, given the fact that his has been challenging every Covid-19 health protocol.

Schools attempted to have strict health protocols when pupils were getting infected in huge numbers, but the governor stepped up to stop this.

Governor DeSantis forced schools with the highest Covid-19 cases across Florida to halt their safety protocols or lose funding, and he constantly hit them with massive lawsuits to force them to comply.

The governor dipped into taxpayers' money to fund his endless legal battles, and imposed endless fines to businesses and threatening the White House in the process.

As if that was not bad enough, Governor DeSantis received huge backlash when he hired a Surgeon General that spreads the fake news, misinformation and disinformation about Covid-19.

Health experts even said that more deaths could have been prevented had there been more stringent coronavirus health protocols, but there were no lockdowns this summer.

Almost every person in Florida had Covid-19 and survived it (still battling long-Covid), or they had it and died from it.

A large number of residents across Florida who survived the Delta variant, did so, because of the vaccine.

Cases are declining because Covid-19 ran its run through. It is impossible to find locals who do not fall in any of those categories, as the governor did nothing.

A large majority of people say that Governor DeSantis prioritized his political image and reckless laws over people losing their lives due to Covid-19.

This has also led to some social media communities vowing to remove him from the chair next year in November, but it is impossible to think that those votes will be enough.

Republican supporters have a massive following across Florida, and a GOP has led the state for a long time, and it is impossible for this to change anytime soon.

Why do you think Governor DeSantis doesn't acknowledge Florida's Covid-19 death toll? People died under his watch...he is the leader of the state and should ensure the safety and protection of all Florida residents -- he took this vow, now why is he ignoring this death toll?