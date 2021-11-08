Democrats want to know why Governor DeSantis doesn't acknowledge Florida's Covid-19 death toll

Victor

Florida Democrats want to know why Governor Ron DeSantis has not acknowledged the number of fatalities recorded by the state due to Covid-19, especially deaths that occurred during summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NKusv_0co23hY900
Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Governor DeSantis helped lead Florida throughout this pandemic, making a name for himself in the process, but Democrats are saying that he did this without ever making sure that lives were saved.

The state of Florida experienced one of the worst devastating Covid-19 waves this year alone, which saw over 35,000 people die.

This number was worsened by the Delta variant experienced this summer, which saw over 20,000 die in just four months.

As of November 5, 2021, the state of Florida has registered 60,197 number of Covid-19 deaths, based on data shared by the New York Times dashboard.

Now, Florida has found a way to come of the devasting wave of the highly contagious Delta variant strong by reporting lower Covid infections than most states.

The month of October even saw the number for hospital admissions drop significantly, and deaths that were being recorded also dipped a lot.

What is even insane about this is that Florida won this war on Covid-19 without stringent Covid-19 safety protocols like masks and vaccine mandates.

Florida also registered a massive number of deaths in children around September, many were being admitted to hospital with severe symptoms, and the infections were way worse than expected.

All this made Governor DeSantis remind everyone of how hard the state fought and won against the worst iteration of the virus, but this continued to receive backlash from Democrats.

The governor's supporters even slammed the media and health experts for not acknowledging Governor DeSantis' hard work throughout this.

As happier every GOP member is, with these results and their hero (i.e. Ron DeSantis), none of them mentions any of the deaths incurred by the state.

The focus is how "nice" the trajectory of Covid-19 cases looks compared to other states and how hospital admissions and fatalities have dropped.

It sort of feels like they are celebrating winning the war, but also not having a respectable memorial remembrance for all the lives that have been lost.

Governor DeSantis himself has repeatedly never, in any of the dozen public appearances that he makes each week, taken a moment to reflect on all the lives that have been lost and remind families that lost their loved ones that they are in his heart.

This is probably the reason why Governor DeSantis has never acknowledged any Covid-19 deaths

A lot of Democrats are saying that Governor DeSantis just does not care in general, given the fact that his has been challenging every Covid-19 health protocol.

Schools attempted to have strict health protocols when pupils were getting infected in huge numbers, but the governor stepped up to stop this.

Governor DeSantis forced schools with the highest Covid-19 cases across Florida to halt their safety protocols or lose funding, and he constantly hit them with massive lawsuits to force them to comply.

The governor dipped into taxpayers' money to fund his endless legal battles, and imposed endless fines to businesses and threatening the White House in the process.

As if that was not bad enough, Governor DeSantis received huge backlash when he hired a Surgeon General that spreads the fake news, misinformation and disinformation about Covid-19.

Health experts even said that more deaths could have been prevented had there been more stringent coronavirus health protocols, but there were no lockdowns this summer.

Almost every person in Florida had Covid-19 and survived it (still battling long-Covid), or they had it and died from it.

A large number of residents across Florida who survived the Delta variant, did so, because of the vaccine.

Cases are declining because Covid-19 ran its run through. It is impossible to find locals who do not fall in any of those categories, as the governor did nothing.

A large majority of people say that Governor DeSantis prioritized his political image and reckless laws over people losing their lives due to Covid-19.

This has also led to some social media communities vowing to remove him from the chair next year in November, but it is impossible to think that those votes will be enough.

Republican supporters have a massive following across Florida, and a GOP has led the state for a long time, and it is impossible for this to change anytime soon.

Why do you think Governor DeSantis doesn't acknowledge Florida's Covid-19 death toll? People died under his watch...he is the leader of the state and should ensure the safety and protection of all Florida residents -- he took this vow, now why is he ignoring this death toll? Share your thoughts in the comments. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 574

Published by

I write stories that matter

Los Angeles, CA
2293 followers

More from Victor

Florida State

TIMELINE | Dr. Ladapo's journey up to so far as top Surgeon General and head of Florida's Health Ministry

Florida's Top Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.Paul Hennessy / Getty Images. Florida's top Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, has amassed consistent backlash on his role leading the state's Health Ministry. But to understand why his appointment and helming of the role has been met with backlash, you need to look at his journey in the last two months:

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Comedian Chip Franklin says Florida's Covid-19 death toll is due to Governor DeSantis' malice, not 'stupidity'

American comedian Chip Franklin has taken a dig at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, saying that the state's Covid-19 death toll is due to the governor's malice. Screenshot from 'Really American' video by Chip Franklin.@ReallyAmerican1 / Twitter.

Read full story
127 comments
Austin, TX

Lawyer advises fans who plan on accepting Astroworld refunds to be vigilant as that would prevent them from suing Travis

A lawyer has advised fans planning on accepting a refund to be careful about the terms and conditions of the refund, as that would exempt them from filing a lawsuit against Travis Scott and Live Nation.

Read full story
399 comments

Attorney Tom filed a lawsuit against 15 brands & corporations that are attached to the Astroworld Music Festival

A lawyer from Texas, Tom Kherkhey, has filed at least a lawsuit against fifteen brands that put together the Astroworld Music Festival. As more lawsuits are filed against Travis Scott and Live Nation, one lawyer is suing at least 15 parties associated with the festival.

Read full story
29 comments
Coachella, CA

Travis Scott is still the headlining act for Coachella 2022 despite calls for him to be removed

Despite ongoing calling calls all over social media for him to be removed, Rapper Travis Scott is still confirmed as the main headline act for Coachella 2022. Travis Scott during his 2017's Coachella performance.Kevin Winter / AFP.

Read full story
21 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis tables plan to boost salaries for teachers and to renew annual performance bonuses for principals

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has proposed plans that aim to boost salaries for educators, including a renewal on bonuses that should be given to principals. Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Read full story

Apple Music is not being sued despite live-streaming the Astroworld chaotic crowds & deleting all related stream posts

Apple Music is reportedly not being sued despite live-streaming the Astroworld Music Festival chaotic crowds and then deleting all social media related posts about the stream afterwards.

Read full story
Texas State

GALLERY | Residents of Texas commemorate lost lives & those wounded at Astroworld Music Fest at the NRG Park in pictures

A festival patron is seen leading flowers outside of the canceled Astroworld festival at NRG Park.Alex Bierens De Haan /AFP. Earlier this week, residents of Texas journeyed to NRG Park, where the Astroworld Music Festival was held to pay respect and honour lives lost and those wounded at the November 5 events.

Read full story
Coachella, CA

Travis sacked from Day N Vegas following events of Astroworld as petition to have him removed from Coachella is launched

Travis Scott will no longer be performing at one of Las Vegas's events, ' Day N Vegas', following the occurrences of the Astroworld Music Festival in Texas, but the artist is still healing Coachella 2022.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Kylie Jenner dragged into Astroworld events, with many wondering why she's not footing bills for affected victims

Travis Scott's baby mamma and alleged fiance, Kylie Jenner, has been dragged into the events of Astroworld, with many wondering why she is not offering to give families lump sums after this tragedy.

Read full story

Big Bird slammed on social media for spreading vaccine awareness

Earlier during the weekend, Big Bird took to social media to spread vaccine awareness messages that led to a massive backlash from Republicans. These are transformations that Big Bird is presumed to have due to a vaccine.Various Twitter Accounts.

Read full story
335 comments
Texas State

As Travis Scott expresses hurt, past stories emerge of him encouraging fans to break into venues just to see him perform

Travis Scott released a statement following events that transpired at the Astroworld Music Festival. Just as he did this, past stories of him encouraging fans to bust into events to watch him perform began emerging.

Read full story
50 comments

Travis Scott's fans blamed for stopping security from helping eight people & 300 more who got injured at Astroworld Fest

Fans who attended Travis Scott's Astroworld Music festival have been blamed for the stampede that led to the death of eight people and at least 300 more who got injured. Photo taken at Travis Scott's Astroworld Fest at NRG Stadium in Texas.Suzanne Cordeiro / AFP.

Read full story
62 comments

Video shows Travis Scott being aware of what was happening at his concert but continuing with his performance

A video has been trending on social media showing Travis Scott being aware of some passing out at his concert and alerting security to help them, yet not wholly stopping the show.

Read full story
537 comments
Florida State

Florida parents getting their kids vaccinated should learn about Myocarditis and how to keep their young boys safe

Following the announcement of the CDC approving the inoculation of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to children from the age of 5 until 11 years old, there needs to be some teaching regarding Myocarditis in young boys.

Read full story
81 comments
Florida State

Republicans slam the Media for ignoring Florida's Covid-19 recovery and win against the highly contagious Delta variant

Lately, the media has received a massive backlash for not massively reporting on a tremendous drop rate in Covid-19 cases across Florida. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Read full story
118 comments
Florida State

Dear CDC, some Florida parents asked paediatricians to administer a Covid shot to their kids under-12 back in September

Early September, parents in Florida were desperate to get their young children vaccinated to a point where they were pleading with paediatricians to administer a Covid-19 shot before it was legal to do so.

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

DeSantis says he'll use corporate taxes to force business leaders to back off from politics if they don't stand down

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has warned business leaders that he will dip into their corporate taxes and take legal action against them for meddling with the political landscape.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Florida Covid-19 fatalities surpass the official U.S. death toll of the Vietnam War

Last week the coronavirus death toll in Florida officially surpassed the United States death toll of the devastating Vietnam War. Florida Covid-19 deaths in comparison to Vietnam War fatalities.Data from New York Times & Veterans Affairs Department.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy