Dear CDC, some Florida parents asked paediatricians to administer a Covid shot to their kids under-12 back in September

Victor

Early September, parents in Florida were desperate to get their young children vaccinated to a point where they were pleading with paediatricians to administer a Covid-19 shot before it was legal to do so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OW95e_0ckhkg4s00
Two pupils are administered tests by nurses during a Covid testing day.Jon Cherry / AFP

The news of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) panel officially recommending Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 probably came a little late for some parents.

This is because Florida had parents going to paediatricians and asking them to give their children under the age of 12 a single dose of the Pfizer jab.

The harshest truth about this is that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was yet to okay Covid jabs for kids under 12.

There was not even a single Covid-19 vaccine from the existing ones, approved for use in kids under the age of 12, not even for emergency use.

The highly infectious Delta variant proved to be dangerous among kids due to an influx of them getting admitted at hospitals and being very sick from Covid-19.

Data from the state health department also highlighted more Covid-deaths in children, with fatalities doubling in just a month.

This new strain of the novel coronavirus had been touted as being more different than previous variants that never infected children as severely as the world saw.

These severe cases of Covid-19 left many parents hopeless as vaccine companies initially did not prioritize kids in their trials.

Clinical trials for those younger than 12 were said to still be in the process of completion -- at an advanced state until Pfizer-BioNTech pulled through.

As of November 2, 2021, the CDC unanimously endorsed the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children ages 5 through 11.

Most of these parents who already got paediatricians to administer a Covid-19 shot took a scary calculated risk by prioritizing their kids' lives.

We are all glad that eventually, relevant health bodies were able to give full approval to the use of this vaccine shot.

Do you know any parents that got their kids Covid shots? And how was the experience for them? Would you also have done it, given how deadly the Delta variant was? Let me know in the comments. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.

