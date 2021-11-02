DeSantis says he'll use corporate taxes to force business leaders to back off from politics if they don't stand down

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has warned business leaders that he will dip into their corporate taxes and take legal action against them for meddling with the political landscape.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Gage Skidmore / Flickr

The governor of Florida strongly warned the state's business leaders that he would use their corporate taxes to take action against them meddling in politics, to put certain 'ideologies'.

Whenever the Florida governor says, "I will fight this...we will fight this...we will challenge this..." he means that he will be using taxes to fight his opponents.

Florida is responsible for all legal battles + resources that are at the governor's disposal. When Governor DeSantis says he will fight business leaders, he will be using those same taxes they pay to wage war against them.

Governor DeSantis feels like Florida corporate employers use their corporate "power" to push some "woke" political ideology.

As quoted by a leading local publication, Governor DeSantis said:

If you're using your power as a corporation, and you're leveraging that to try to advance an ideology, I think it's very dangerous for this country, and I'm not just gonna sit idly by. Do you want to be more of a political actor or more of a business actor?"

It's hard to tell what the governor meant with this, but if we were to speculate, he means all these heavyweight corporate entities headquartered out of Florida.

Many of these businesses are mostly chain, and they operate in Florida on licensing franchise deals.

This means that most rules and regulations that govern these establishments are made from where the head office is, and in most cases, those businesses are in democratic-led states.

Governor DeSantis' fight with business all stems from Covid-19 health mandates

Florida Governor DeSantis' squabbles with Florida business leaders stem from some of the outrageous laws he put in early summer.

These laws prohibited all these businesses from implementing Covid-19 health mandates like wearing masks and possibly vaccinations.

These entities were heavily banned from even thinking of mandating Covid-vaccines from its employees, let alone customers, before servicing them.

The bill was signed into law early May by Governor Ron DeSantis, and with that, the state's Department of Health was given leeways to issue %5,000 fines to businesses that defy the governor's order.

When the bill was announced at the beginning of the year, the Covid-vaccine was approved for 'emergency use' only.

Since then, things have changed, and Pfizer-BioNTech has since been granted full approval by the Food and Drug Administration.

However, Governor DeSantis clearly did not support mandating vaccines, especially employees, as that would exacerbate staffing shortages.

The governor risked the surge in Covid-19 cases, exacerbated by the highly contagious Delta variant, leading to thousands of deaths, hospital admissions, and deadly infections.

The spike during the summer wave was not enough for Governor DeSantis to tweak some of his rules, and now he is celebrating the drop in cases due to not having any mandates in place.

Recently the number of Covid-19 cases hit an all-time low, but businesses do not seem to back down from wanting to enforce their mask mandates.

A majority of them have heavily criticized the governor this year, and Governor DeSantis' warning should not be a shock to anyone since this is what he does best.

