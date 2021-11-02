DeSantis says he'll use corporate taxes to force business leaders to back off from politics if they don't stand down

Victor

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has warned business leaders that he will dip into their corporate taxes and take legal action against them for meddling with the political landscape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YTBGF_0ckaVWo200
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Gage Skidmore / Flickr

The governor of Florida strongly warned the state's business leaders that he would use their corporate taxes to take action against them meddling in politics, to put certain 'ideologies'.

Whenever the Florida governor says, "I will fight this...we will fight this...we will challenge this..." he means that he will be using taxes to fight his opponents.

Florida is responsible for all legal battles + resources that are at the governor's disposal. When Governor DeSantis says he will fight business leaders, he will be using those same taxes they pay to wage war against them.

Governor DeSantis feels like Florida corporate employers use their corporate "power" to push some "woke" political ideology.

As quoted by a leading local publication, Governor DeSantis said:

If you're using your power as a corporation, and you're leveraging that to try to advance an ideology, I think it's very dangerous for this country, and I'm not just gonna sit idly by. Do you want to be more of a political actor or more of a business actor?"

It's hard to tell what the governor meant with this, but if we were to speculate, he means all these heavyweight corporate entities headquartered out of Florida.

Many of these businesses are mostly chain, and they operate in Florida on licensing franchise deals.

This means that most rules and regulations that govern these establishments are made from where the head office is, and in most cases, those businesses are in democratic-led states.

Governor DeSantis' fight with business all stems from Covid-19 health mandates

Florida Governor DeSantis' squabbles with Florida business leaders stem from some of the outrageous laws he put in early summer.

These laws prohibited all these businesses from implementing Covid-19 health mandates like wearing masks and possibly vaccinations.

These entities were heavily banned from even thinking of mandating Covid-vaccines from its employees, let alone customers, before servicing them.

The bill was signed into law early May by Governor Ron DeSantis, and with that, the state's Department of Health was given leeways to issue %5,000 fines to businesses that defy the governor's order.

When the bill was announced at the beginning of the year, the Covid-vaccine was approved for 'emergency use' only.

Since then, things have changed, and Pfizer-BioNTech has since been granted full approval by the Food and Drug Administration.

However, Governor DeSantis clearly did not support mandating vaccines, especially employees, as that would exacerbate staffing shortages.

The governor risked the surge in Covid-19 cases, exacerbated by the highly contagious Delta variant, leading to thousands of deaths, hospital admissions, and deadly infections.

The spike during the summer wave was not enough for Governor DeSantis to tweak some of his rules, and now he is celebrating the drop in cases due to not having any mandates in place.

Recently the number of Covid-19 cases hit an all-time low, but businesses do not seem to back down from wanting to enforce their mask mandates.

A majority of them have heavily criticized the governor this year, and Governor DeSantis' warning should not be a shock to anyone since this is what he does best.

Anyway, what political ideologies do you think Gornover DeSantis is accusing these businesses of? Do you even think Governor DeSantis can take on business leaders and win? Let me know in the comments. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

I write stories that matter

Los Angeles, CA
1403 followers

More from Victor

As Travis Scott expresses hurt, past stories emerge of him encouraging fans to break into venues just to see him perform

Travis Scott released a statement following events that transpired at the Astroworld Music Festival. Just as he did this, past stories of him encouraging fans to bust into events to watch him perform began emerging.

Read full story
43 comments
Florida State

Democrats want to know why Governor DeSantis doesn't acknowledge Florida's Covid-19 death toll

Florida Democrats want to know why Governor Ron DeSantis has not acknowledged the number of fatalities recorded by the state due to Covid-19, especially deaths that occurred during summer.

Read full story
439 comments

Travis Scott's fans blamed for stopping security from helping eight people & 300 more who got injured at Astroworld Fest

Fans who attended Travis Scott's Astroworld Music festival have been blamed for the stampede that led to the death of eight people and at least 300 more who got injured. Photo taken at Travis Scott's Astroworld Fest at NRG Stadium in Texas.Suzanne Cordeiro / AFP.

Read full story
28 comments

Video shows Travis Scott being aware of what was happening at his concert but continuing with his performance

A video has been trending on social media showing Travis Scott being aware of some passing out at his concert and alerting security to help them, yet not wholly stopping the show.

Read full story
4 comments

Florida parents getting their kids vaccinated should learn about Myocarditis and how to keep their young boys safe

Following the announcement of the CDC approving the inoculation of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to children from the age of 5 until 11 years old, there needs to be some teaching regarding Myocarditis in young boys.

Read full story
81 comments
Florida State

Republicans slam the Media for ignoring Florida's Covid-19 recovery and win against the highly contagious Delta variant

Lately, the media has received a massive backlash for not massively reporting on a tremendous drop rate in Covid-19 cases across Florida. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Read full story
118 comments
Florida State

Dear CDC, some Florida parents asked paediatricians to administer a Covid shot to their kids under-12 back in September

Early September, parents in Florida were desperate to get their young children vaccinated to a point where they were pleading with paediatricians to administer a Covid-19 shot before it was legal to do so.

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

Florida Covid-19 fatalities surpass the official U.S. death toll of the Vietnam War

Last week the coronavirus death toll in Florida officially surpassed the United States death toll of the devastating Vietnam War. Florida Covid-19 deaths in comparison to Vietnam War fatalities.Data from New York Times & Veterans Affairs Department.

Read full story
Broward County, FL

Sarah Leonardi reveals that she has been getting death threats for taking elementary pupils on a field trip to a gay bar

Broward County School Board member Sarah Leonardi revealed that she has been getting death threats for taking elementary school pupils on a field trip to a local gay bar in Florida.

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis thinks Dr. Ladapo is viewed as a threat despite making a huge impact on Florida's health system

Governor Ron DeSantis went to Fox News to say that people who stay critiquing newly appointed Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo view him as a threat despite his (Ladapo) impactful work.

Read full story
174 comments
California State

Texas is 600+ deaths away from surpassing California despite the latter having a higher population with more Covid cases

Texas is only 600+ Covid-19 deaths away from surpassing California's devastating number of fatalities, a state with 10 million more people, had over 500k Covid-19 cases and a much more successful vaccine rollout programme.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Florida won the battle against the Delta variant wave without masks nor Covid vaccine mandates

Florida is the only prominent state to battle the Delta variant, without any masks or any Covid-19 vaccine mandates and not no one knows how this was possible. But let's look at some data.

Read full story
199 comments
Florida State

Governor DeSantis among Republican leaders suspected to switch and impose Covid-mandates after re-election

There has been a lot of speculation about how some Republican Governors, Ron DeSantis being one of them, will flip the script and impose Covid-19 vaccine mandates after being re-elected.

Read full story
147 comments
Florida State

OPINION | Dr. Ladapo is definitely vaccinated. Given his stance on Covid-vaccines, if he wasn't, everyone would know.

Florida's Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, is most definitely vaccinated. I believe he truly is, and if he was not jabbed, everyone would know given his stance on Covid-19 vaccines and skewed views on health protocols, writes Victor.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida tops the list of States with the highest Covid-19 deaths during the Delta variant wave in the United States

Florida has topped the list of states that experienced the highest Covid-19 deaths during the Delta variant wave. A Covid-19 field hospital with ICU beds.Piyas Biswas / Getty Images.

Read full story
116 comments
Texas State

Texas hospitality industry is struggling to recover from Covid to a point where hotels are begging for federal funding

The hospitality industry in Texas has been struggling to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic hit, to a point where hotels are begging for federal assistance. The hospitality and tourism industry across Texas has been badly affected by the pandemic, leading to forcing hotels to require federal funding.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida's Dr. Ladapo says 'data doesn't support any clinical benefit for children with masks'. But which data says that?

The newly appointed Florida's Surgeon General, Doctor Joseph Ladapo, publicly said data doesn't support any clinical benefit for children in Covid-related situations. But which data says that? And why is he lying? ​

Read full story
127 comments
Florida State

Covid-19 has been the leading cause of death in Florida law enforcement for 2-years despite many cops refusing vaccines

The novel coronavirus has been the leading cause of death among Florida police officers for almost two years, but a lot of them still refuse the vaccine. Florida AG Ashley Moody & Governor Ron DeSantis at a press conference at the Lakeland, Florida Police Department.Paul Hennessy / Getty Images.

Read full story
4 comments
Lakeland, FL

DeSantis to use money from taxpayers to pay those $5,000 bonuses to police officers 'jumping ship' to evade mandates

Governor Ron DeSantis will pay bonuses to all police officers who move to Florida for refusing vaccine mandates in their own States, using money from taxpayers. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the Lakeland, Florida Police Department.Paul Hennessy / Getty Images.

Read full story
350 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy