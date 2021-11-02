Florida Covid-19 fatalities surpass the official U.S. death toll of the Vietnam War

Last week the coronavirus death toll in Florida officially surpassed the United States death toll of the devastating Vietnam War.

Florida Covid-19 deaths in comparison to Vietnam War fatalities. Data from New York Times & Veterans Affairs Department

As of October 31, 2021, the number of Covid-19 fatalities stands at 59,670 and should reach 60,000 before the end of the week.

This figure has surpassed the 57,939 members of the U.S. armed forces who had died or were missing as a result of the war.

The number was revised over the years, and additions to the list came to a staggering 58,200 U.S. armed forces.

The number is still way below the number of fatalities that the state of Florida registered due to the Delta variant.

Florida Covid-19 deaths surpassing the death toll of the Vietnam war is tragic and truly heartbreaking to the families that lost their loved ones due to the deadly Delta variant.

What makes everything worse is the Florida Governor Ron DeSantis does not seem that bothered by the death toll.

The governor's obsession is challenging every measure meant to curb the spread of Covid-19, which could have prevented thousands and thousands of deaths.

This is why he received heavy backlash from the media, and health experts, primarily when he celebrated the drop in cases.

The drop in Covid-19 cases celebrated by Governor DeSantis and other Republican leaders has caused an uproar because there are speculations that the number of Covid-19 death is probably higher.

Florida Covid-19 deaths could be higher than the official amount that is being reported

The number of coronavirus deaths in Florida could potentially be higher than the official figure of fatalities reported by the state's health department.

The current official figure is the third-highest in the U.S, but there have been reports all over the media that this figure is not an accurate representation of the death toll that the state experienced.

The state's per-capita rate of reported Covid-19 deaths has been higher than any other state in the UnS this summer alone due to the Delta variant, hence the rumored disparity in the death toll.

Also, looking at recent federal reports covering Covid-19 cases from this year summer, what experts speculate about fatality reports not corresponding, may be true.

Florida's number of confirmed Covid-19 cases and Covid deaths are counts of people whose coronavirus infections were confirmed by a molecular laboratory test.

As such, the number of case and death rates counts people who met the criteria for other types of Covid-19 testing - which is confusing.

This is also influenced by symptoms that were picked up, including the confirmed exposure, as developed by national and local governments.

In layman's terms, this is what you need to know about Florida's Covid-19 deaths:

From mid-June till now, over 18,000 residents of Florida are said to have died of Covid-19.

Forbes says 200 out of every 100,000 citizens of Florida were dying of Covid-19.

When it is adjusted on Florida's population and juxtaposed to other states, this rate means Florida had the worst death rates in the U.S.

During that same period, Texas reported the second-highest death toll, followed by California in third place.

Many hope that the disparity in these Covid-19 cases and deaths that Florida registered will come into clear focus.

For example, one major inconsistency was the number of cases and deaths reported by race and ethnicity.

The rate of positive cases per 100,000 residents of Florida was higher among Blacks than among whites.

This pattern was only observed among Hispanic and non-Hispanic residents, Jordan said during the meeting.

The data is limited because race data was not reported for 13% of Florida's Covid-19 cases, and ethnicity data were missing from 16% of the cases.

There are hopes that this might also force the state to look into excess deaths and see any shortfalls that should be reported.

This form of reporting often can cause an irregular or uneven pattern in the daily reported figures. Hence more experts say this could have been the case with Florida.

Do you think stringent measures could have saved thousands of lives? And what are your thoughts on allegations that the official number of Covid-19 deaths not being accurate? Or potentially higher?