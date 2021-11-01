Sarah Leonardi reveals that she has been getting death threats for taking elementary pupils on a field trip to a gay bar

Broward County School Board member Sarah Leonardi revealed that she has been getting death threats for taking elementary school pupils on a field trip to a local gay bar in Florida.

Wilton Manors Elementary pupils at Rosies' Bar & Grill. Sarah Leonardi / Facebook

Florida conservatives were left fuming when a school board member from Broward County took a group of elementary school learners on a field trip to a queer bar.

Sarah Leonardi thought it would be a fun and educational activity for her to be more inclusive and chaperone young people from Wilton Manors Elementary school to Rosie's Bar and Grill.

Rosie's Bar and Grill happens to be a gay bar, and yes, it is a setting meant for a significantly older age group, given the use of alcohol the establishment uses.

This bar serves treaties mainly designed for mature age groups, and it does not seem like Leonardi would be reckless enough to get the kids to feast on the same.

There is no way a school could not have known the itinerary that these pupils would follow throughout the course of that day.

And based on the social media posts that Leonardi has shared, it seems like she was "asked" to chaperone these kids, so the school headmaster must have known about the field trip.

This trip left a bitter taste in most conservatives' mouths, with many saying that she should be fired for going out of her way to introduce "evilness" to kids.

Some posed questions on why Leonardi did not take the pupils on a local church trip, so they heard about 'God The Creator' and 'Jesus Christ His Son'.

Without being judgmental, I do believe that Leonardi should have at least chosen a gay restaurant or something like that instead of a bar.

This is because some of the dishes that are served at this bar have names like Ivana Hooker and Naked Sweaty Lovin' and the minimum age for entering is 18+.

A menu from Rosie's Bar and Grill. Libs of TikTok / Twitter

Based on the pictures shared, it does not deem like the menu of this bar was even on the tables for pupils to see what is that is being served.

Some parents now think that this will influence or somehow "change" pupils to be "gay" and that Leonardi is trying to turn these young kids.

The world is changing, and the younger generation is bolder and leaning towards acceptance and inclusivity.

About two decades ago, queer safe spaces did not exist, and no parental figure (be it folks, teachers or elders in the community) would be bold enough to do what Leonardi is doing.

She took a huge step in showing kids that any queer space is just a regular but more inclusive space, thus enabling kids to know that they should love and accept anyone, no matter their sexual orientation.

It is not easy for queer kids to grow up in a conservative household or for young people to be more accepting of other kids who are queer when they live in a hateful household.

Do you think Leonardi made a good idea by chaperoning elementary pupils to a gay bar with graphic hardcore names for dishes? Are we angry at her for taking pupils to a bar or a queer space? Deliberate your views in the comments. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.