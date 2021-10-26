Lakeland, FL

Covid-19 has been the leading cause of death in Florida law enforcement for 2-years despite many cops refusing vaccines

The novel coronavirus has been the leading cause of death among Florida police officers for almost two years, but a lot of them still refuse the vaccine.

Florida AG Ashley Moody & Governor Ron DeSantis at a press conference at the Lakeland, Florida Police Department.Paul Hennessy / Getty Images

More Law Enforcement Officers have succumbed to Covid-19 in Florida alone in the last 18-months, that they have from gunfire, vehicular assault, and automobile accidents combined.

Despite the recent leading cause of death in this profession being coronavirus, many of them still refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccine shot.

Law enforcement officers across Florida had the advantage of being one of the first cohorts to access the coronavirus vaccine.

However, not all of them got the Covid-19 jab, especially those involved in day-to-day operations. The Governor (Ron DeSantis) seems to be proud of them.

The goal to inoculate all of them sooner clearly did not work. Now that there are talks of civil workers being mandated to get the vaccine, many of them are objecting.

U.S. President Joe Biden did not only formerly advise business owners to weekly test their workers who refuse to get the Covid-19 vaccine shot.

The president also tabled plans for the coronavirus vaccine to be mandatory for all civil workers - those in the government's public sector.

These weekly PCR tests would have to be paid for by the employee from their pocket, and the federal government will not be liable for any costs that they will incur.

The president said this would hopefully get the employees to finally give up their fight against vaccines and decide to get the Covid-19 shot.

Florida police being among the first to get access to the Covid vaccine would have prevented them from possibly losing their job.

Late August 2021, many police officers were dying from Covid-19, and these deaths were ruled as having happened while they were on the line of duty.

Families of the deceased could get associated death benefits, and Florida Police Chiefs Association even declared September as a month of mourning.

A call was made to all law enforcement personnel to wear mourning bands the entire month of September to "honor the service and sacrifice of Florida law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2021."

It makes sense why the police were in the early cohort of the Covid-19 vaccine, and they are, after all, front-line workers. But the sudden change of heart to vaccines is alarming.

Do you support the decision that was made by many police officers not to get the Covid-19 vaccine? Police are also front-line workers; shouldn't vaccines be mandatory in their field? What do you think? Let me know what you think. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.

