Republicans are saying Governor DeSantis can be a good POTUS if Trump's legal woes prevent him from running in 2024

Republican groups who support Governor Ron DeSantis say that the Florida governor has all the good qualities to make a good President of the United States if Donald Trump's legal matters prevent him from flourishing in 2024.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is again being touted as the best candidate to run the most powerful house in the entire world, The White House.

The governor would have to win in the GOP race firstly, but should Donald Trump be mired in too much legal trouble given that range from elections to being implicated in the Capitol January 4 incident.

This would explain why the former U.S. president has yet to announce a re-run campaign despite many thinking that he will eventually.

Earlier during the month, Trump claimed that he would beat DeSantis if the Florida governor became one of his opponents in the 2024 presidential elections.

The former president deeply believes that most candidates will drop out of the race, and he would emerge as the winner.

DeSantis' constant disagreement with Biden all work in his favor

Governor DeSantis' endless disagreements with U.S. President Joe Biden are deemed "just politics" by political experts.

The Florida governor is considered the frontrunner to be the next Republican candidate for president after former President Donald Trump.

He needs to come off as strong and constantly challenging every input that Biden has. He has political reasons to do this.

DeSantis has to maintain a political high wire act, which continues to support Donald Trump but should Trump be out of the race, he will be the primary beneficiary.

If Trump were to remain and run for the White House, he would incur a second loss. I believe that Biden will automatically win this one swiftly too.

But if Trump steps aside, Governor DeSantis is going to give Biden a run for his money. His passion when counter-arguing Biden will be the most exciting thing to witness.

This is why Republicans favor him the most, and some believe that he is a much nicer and sweeter candidate than Donald Trump.

Governor DeSantis is yet to announce plans on running in the 2024 U.S. elections, as his focus at the moment is on retaining his position as Governor of Florida.

