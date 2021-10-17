Florida taxpayers to pay for DeSantis' legal fees if he goes up against the Biden Administration over vaccine mandates

Victor

Governor Ron DeSantis to spend taxpayer money fighting Biden's vaccine mandates, should the White House enact on those proposals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O9MMo_0cT8dmMi00
Florida Governor Ron DeSantisJoe Raedle / AFP

The state of Florida will reportedly be the one waging war against the White House, should Governor DeSantis sue the Biden Administration over Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

Florida waging this legal war means that the state's taxpayers will be forking the bill, as the resources used belong entirely to the state.

This has raised eyebrows among citizens of Florida, given that various counties want to mandate vaccines and have stringent Covid-19 protocols.

What exactly is the lawsuit about?

Governor Ron DeSantis has vowed to challenge the Biden administration legally if they enact a proposal mandating that businesses require workers to get vaccinated or undergo weekly coronavirus testing.

This lawsuit follows the death of over 57 000 residents of Florida, with the Governor still persistent in ensuring that "free will" is exercised when mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cvCD6_0cT8dmMi00
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis alongside U.S. President Joe BidenSaul Leob / AFP

The lawsuit talks came after Biden's subliminal messages at Republican leaders who opposed his Covid-19 health protocols.

In his Thursday speech, the U.S. president said the coronavirus vaccine mandates should not divide Americans, given the commotion between the two.

This then prompted the Governor to take aim at the president once again and vow to fight the federal government using the state's resources.

What exactly is the feud between Governor DeSantis and President Biden?

Since the beginning of the year, Governor Ron DeSantis has been a vocal critic of U.S. President Joe Biden's Covid-19 protocols.

To show how serious he was about this, the Governor signed bills that would prohibit his state from ever mandating masks and vaccines.

DeSantis went as far as interdicting schools from implementing their own health measures that did not align with his vision for the state of Florida.

DeSantis said he was considering options for opposing the mandatory vaccine move from the Biden Administration. Thus the lawsuit talks were born.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jc1Zr_0cT8dmMi00
U.S. President Joe Biden alongside Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Saul Leob / AFP

President Biden had told business owners to weekly test their workers who refuse to get the Covid vaccine, and maybe more than that.

The president said this will hopefully get the employees to finally give up their fight against vaccines and decide to get the Covid shot.

This did not sit well with DeSantis, who continued finding ways to challenge the federal government from ever going through with this proposal.

The Governor argued that forcing Covid-19 vaccines on reluctant people will stiffen their resistance to getting the shots.

Even ironic is how DeSantis and few republican cabinet members got their Covid-jabs but remained opposing the vaccine's mandate from ever being signed into law.

As such, many democrats say he has been wrong on so many issues regarding the pandemic, but with the Delta variant, he became the worst denial.

The Monoclonal treatment was the last straw

Florida was one of the six states that hogged the majority of the monoclonal antibody therapy to treat Covid-19.

All seven states took at least 70% of the treatment until the Biden Administration regulated the process.

This led to the Governor slamming the White House, saying that this would hamper ​the treatment's availability in several Republican-controlled states.

Governor DeSantis then vowed to find ways that would get Florida, the supply of the monoclonal treatment, on their own instead of relying on the White House.

The state relied on this therapy to treat patients that have been infected with Covid-19, hence the Governor hammering the White House on "punishing them" for peddling with the treatment.

The anger behind the White House's decision to step in on the war going on with Governor DeSantis and various Florida school boards

DeSantis' tumultuous reaction to the Justice Department's decision to step in and help manage the situation going on with the schools motivated him (DeSantis) to fight harder.

During the week, I reported that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said he would task the FBI to get involved and help quell the fire put up by Governor DeSantis and his supporters on specific schools.

The FBI's duty will be to help school workers know how to respond to threats being levelled against them for implementing measures meant to curb the spread of Covid-19.

'Angry mobs' have appeared at school board meetings to protest Covid-19 restrictions, threatening school workers and harassing them, both online and in-person.
Such chaos disrupted schooling hours and, in the process, caused a wedge between the school management board, the parents, pupils, and the communities they are serving.

The U.S. Justice Department, FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and the Secret Service are now being tabled to assist schools under such threats.

Governor DeSantis then took to social media, saying that the Department of Justice was using the FBI to silence and intimidate "concerned" parents.

The Governor insists that schools are governed by the state and should therefore abide by Florida laws.

As such, these warnings from U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland don't seem to phase the Governor not even one bit.

Should the state continue to handle all costs related to all these legal costs that Governor DeSantis seem to be waging against...everyone implementing Covid measures? When does it end? What are your thoughts? Let me know in the comments. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.

Comments / 262

